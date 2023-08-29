Citroën made headlines at the Caravan Salon 2023, one of the most important global events dedicated to leisure vehicles, by presenting its innovative van-concept Type Holidays. Let’s talk about a prototype that represents a synthesis between an iconic model, the Type H, and a modern one, the SpaceTourer, giving life to a van with nostalgic lines but cutting-edge performance.

Future in the Citroën network

Citroën’s commitment in completing this modern reinterpretation of the Type H was to propose a interior layout which will soon be available in the brand’s network: from this point of view, in fact, the interiors have been designed to offer maximum comfort, functionality and practicality when travelling, with the space design which has been optimized to make the most of every available centimeter, thus ensuring a pleasant and relaxing travel experience.

Complete set up

For the van outfitting, Citroën turned to Bravia Mobile, Slovenian company among the best in its sector, which has equipped the Type Holidays with all necessary equipment for an ideal travel experience: we find a pop-up roof that allows you to remain standing in the living space and features a large bed to accommodate two people in night mode, a bench seat (totally removable to free up load space) in the second row that opens to form a comfortable double bed, two front seats that swivel towards the living area of ​​the vehicle, a kitchenette complete with cooker, sink and refrigerator, a folding table for meals or work. numerous lockers for storing personal belongings and a Webasto heating system to ensure an optimal temperature on board.

Leadership in motorhomes

“Since its creation, Citroën has been a popular brand that has always worked to promote freedom of movement. He has genuine expertise in developing practical, ingenious and accessible models that are synonymous with escape and free time – says the French brand – Citroën’s recognized legitimacy in the leisure sector makes it one of the main protagonists, to the point that the brand is the second supplier of basic vehicles for camper van construction in Europe”.