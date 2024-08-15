You can say a lot about Citroën, but you can’t accuse them of giving up quickly. The French brand has been active in Australia for over 100 years and is even the longest-running brand (without interruptions) there. But after a lot of disappointing years, the brand is withdrawing. Totally irrelevant news for our Dutch-speaking readers, but still a special moment.

Australia has a population of over 26 million people who buy more than 1 million cars a year. Citroën’s share was only 228 cars last year. In previous years it wasn’t much more. A luxury brand like Maserati sells even more than Citroën, Porsche even more so. The highest number of cars sold in the past 26 years was 3,805 and since then the number has been steadily decreasing.

Peugeot stays, Citroën leaves Australia

The number of cars available is down under also considerably smaller than here. Citroën Australia currently sells only four models. You can now choose from the C3, C4, C5 Aircross and the C5 X. Especially in the field of electric Citroëns, we have a lot more choice here in the Netherlands. In Australia, people drive longer distances and the charging network is not yet as extensive as in the Netherlands. In addition, Citroën commercial vehicles are popular in the Netherlands, which are not sold at all in the country of Crocodile Dundee, Oscar Piastri and Kylie Minogue.

The importer will now focus on Peugeot. This brand has already sold 1,341 units this year, reports CarExpert. Not a roaring success either, because a brand like Mazda sells about 100,000 cars a year. Toyota is the most popular there with 215,000 cars sold in 2023. The market there is also very different from here: pick-ups and diesels (preferably a combination of the two) are in great demand there.