At the Shanghai Auto Show Citroën will present new interpretations of its concept Citroën Autonomous Mobility Vision, through different modules developed to meet local needs. Citroën’s Style office in China has developed three new Pods, which offer three different experiences to customers. Immersive Air is the only physical module, Cozy Capsule and Wander Café are digital modules. Displayed alongside The Citroën Skate, Immersive Air is an oval-shaped multi-passenger capsule intersected by a vertical rectangular spine and a double sliding door in tinted glass. Inside, it is an entertainment space where you can play video games, listen to music, sing songs or watch movies. With this daring concept, Citroën continues the approach begun in 2020 by proposing new, more responsible and shared visions of electric mobility.

Shared and autonomous mobility according to Citroen

Citroën wants to rethink urban mobility to give everyone the chance to take advantage of all the opportunities offered by urban centres, without suffering the inconveniences. To this end, it is necessary to make city traffic smoother, more pleasant and more humane, offering passengers a comfortable, stress-free, useful and advantageous journey, reinventing the on-board experience. With the Citroën Autonomous Mobility Vision, Citroën is proposing an innovative concept of autonomous and responsible shared mobility, which adapts to demand and is based on the open-source principle.

The three Pods unveiled in China

China has designed three unique Pods, offering different experiences, adapted to Chinese lifestyle: Cozy Capsule, Immersive Air and Wander Café. Cozy Capsules offers a comfortable and private travel experience for up to two passengers. As the hours spent in traffic jams and the daily commute in big cities increase, Cozy Capsule maximizes relaxation on the morning commute and helps reduce fatigue when returning home after a busy day. The design of this capsule is inspired by French perfume bottles, with a crystal outer shell on a flat base and the top of the capsule covered in sunset light. Inside the crystal shell is an orange eggshell-shaped seat. This is the main seat, ultra-comfortable and adjustable, in fact the standard seating position can be reclined up to 180 degrees. The interior ergonomics and soft touch Alcantara finishes represent Citroen Advanced Comfort technology. Privacy and relaxation are enhanced by the adjustable translucent canopy, which can be lowered to provide visual isolation and give the passenger a cocooned feeling. On the opposite side, a second seat has been installed to accommodate a second passenger for a private chat. This second seat is made of cork with a backrest that extends to the sides to form armrests. With this Pod you enter a pleasant and invigorating experience. An air purifier is built into the interior and self-watering green plants are suspended from the ceiling. With a base made from recycled materials and an interior made largely of cork, this Pod is a true revelation in eco-friendly design.

Technology to discover

Immersive air is a Pod designed for multiple passengers, with an oval shape and a vertical rectangular column in the center. The exterior is dark glass, illuminated by a shimmering parametric metallic pattern. This Pod sparkles with high-tech elements that glow mysteriously. The darkened double sliding door and panoramic window inside offer a good balance between visibility and privacy. Inside the Pod, passengers can listen to music, sing songs, play video games or watch movies. This Pod takes passengers into an immersive world from the moment they enter. It offers an enhanced karaoke and gaming experience with lighting placed across the various decorations and surround sound synchronized with digital animations that complement the overall immersive experience. The digital animation switches from dynamic graphics to relaxing ones, accompanied by the playing music. The 4K display, mood lighting and ceiling solo mic are ready to host your best performances. This small lounge has been designed according to Citroen’s comfort standards, with an ergonomic space and cushions that allow for a real moment of relaxation. The original fabric pattern with red and blue details gradually gives an iridescent effect reminiscent of technology. No need to look elsewhere for entertainment, the Immersive Air Pod has everything to satisfy your cravings as it takes you to your next destination.

Tasting on the go

Wander Café est an open-air Pod that offers 2 passengers a food and drink tasting experience as they navigate through large cityscapes. Unlike the other two Pods, Wander Café is an open-air Pod and offers its passengers a unique experience while enjoying the gentle city breeze. There are two seats facing each other with an almost 360 degree open view. The Wander Café offers a fun and interesting travel experience while enjoying small delicacies. A floating ceiling and modern, graphic architectural structure surround part of the Pod to shade passengers. It was designed without doors to make getting in and out more convenient. Access to self-service food and drinks is very easy thanks to the control via the integrated tabletop HMI screen. This Pod, with its automatic dispensing system, is perfect for a snack on a sunny afternoon or an evening aperitif to watch the sunset.