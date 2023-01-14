The boss of Citroën does not see the SUV as sustainable now that everything is being transferred to EV.

The automotive landscape is experiencing two developments that could hardly contradict each other. On the one hand everything must be green, clean and preferably electric, on the other hand everything must be large, high and as SUV-like as possible. Still a bit of mopping with the tap open: if for every brand the EV loses sales by a factor of 5 compared to the best-selling SUV, then something is wrong with the ‘greener cars’ policy.

Done with the SUV

According to Citroën, the SUV is therefore a car type that is quickly lost in the search for a flawless EV. That is what the boss of the Vincent Cobée brand knows AutoExpress. He dares to take it: the world is done with the SUV. Despite the fact that almost half of the cars sold today are SUVs, he mentions that many brands quickly put a raised hatchback or sedan on the ‘SUV’ heap, while more crossovers or just hatchbacks or sedans. He gives their own Citroën C4 X as an example, which you should see more as a sedan.

End of SUV thanks to EV

Cobée is actually saying something that just makes sense: an SUV is basically less efficient than a non-SUV or a low car. To power the current generation of electric SUVs, a larger battery is therefore often chosen, while aerodynamics and air resistance play a much greater role. As an example, he says that a BMW iX with its gigantic battery is certainly not enormously more efficient than a BMW i4. “There comes a time when limits are set. By battery size or car weight. Then such a large battery pack is no longer possible.”

Taboo

In addition, there is now the stigma of the SUV driver that is almost starting to look like a kind of taboo. There are sounds from several angles that, for example, advertising for SUV models should stop. Cobée puts it this way: “About five years ago, you were quite the man if you dropped off your children at school in an SUV. Now you are quickly dismissed as a ‘terrorist’…”

Weight

What also plays a role in holding back the SUV compared to the EV is the increasing weight of our fleet. “In the 1970s, a car weighed about 700 kg on average. That is now 1,300 kg. Before you know it, a car weighs an average of 2,000 kg. Then you need twice the number of building materials to become ‘greener’.” It’s quite contradictory.

Relief

You may now think ‘according to the man behind Citroën, where just about everything that came out recently is some kind of SUV.’ Citroën prefers to call that a sedan or hatchback instead of an excuse SUV. Moreover, the brand’s vision for the future is mainly based on lightweight models, such as the Oli Concept, which is intended to be sustainable. Cobée says the goal is to steer people away from SUV models that are too inefficient as EVs. He says it is risky not to respond to consumer demand, but he says it is better to start this trend sooner rather than later. The brands that stick to ‘angular inefficient SUVs’ until 2030 will be left with it, according to the Citroën boss.

