The new collection C-Series is available from April in Italy on a wide range of models, from Citroën C3, Citroën C3 Aircross SUV, to New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV and New Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid Plug-In SUV. It is positioned at the heart of the market, between the Feel Pack and Shine Pack levels, and offers additional standard equipment for the well-being and tranquility of the occupants, with specific colors and materials.

The letter “C” of C-Series obviously refers to the “C” of Citroën and refers to the “C” of Comfort, one of the fundamental pillars of the Brand. The letter “C” also refers to Connectivity, in addition to the Calm that comes from a relaxing driving experience, and the Character that defines the unique identity of Citroën models. “Citroën regularly animates its models through limited series, equipped with enhancing equipment and accessories, combined with unprecedented color combinations – declared Pierre Monferrini, Citroën Range Manager – Much appreciated by our customers since the commercial launch on the C3 Aircross SUV in mid-2020, the C-Series special series has been extended to other models in the range. In less than two years, nearly 39,000 units of this collection have been sold around the world. This new 2022 edition with its exclusive Color Anodised Bronze Pack will be a key offering in our 2022 range. “

For this new edition, Citroën has developed a new Color Anodised Bronze Pack, with touches of intense bronze color, which give a mix of elegance and dynamism to the whole. And to emphasize its distinctiveness, the 2022 C-Series models are equipped with an embossed badge with the name of the limited series, which is placed on the front fenders or on the front doors, depending on the model. The level of equipment is enhanced based on the models and specificities of the countries.