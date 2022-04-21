The success story of Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer. The minivan of the French brand will go out of production with a choice dictated by the new market trends that see families moving further and further away from this segment in favor of different types of cars, on all SUVs. From this point of view, the Double Chevron can ensure a renewed offer, with C5 Aircross but also the new C5 X offering excellent roominess and versatility similar to that of MPVs. The ë-Berlingo or ë-SpaceTourer battery solutions are also available in the range.

The history of Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer is linked to that of the brand’s entry into this segment; started thirty years ago with the 1994 launch of Citroën Evasion, which offered seven real seats and was distinguished by its sliding side doors, was renewed in 1998, will go out of the range in 2002 after more than 120,000 cars sold. It will be replaced by the larger C8, which represented progress from all points of view and was marketed until June 2014, with over 150,000 units sold. The minivan phenomenon took off in 1998 with the presentation of the Xsara Picasso, which was produced from 1999 to 2012. This model took the minivan segment into a new dimension. Its completely new rounded lines, its exceptional roominess and modularity with three seats of the same width in the rear, sliding and modular independently of each other, represent a revolution in this segment. In its first year of marketing, 180,000 units were sold. Thanks to the developments made during the production life of the vehicle, this flagship model has won over a large audience with more than 1,760,000 sales worldwide.

In 2006, the C4 Picasso enters the range with an unprecedented long version with 7 seats, followed by a short 5-seater version arriving in 2007, production of which will stop in 2020 under the name of C4 SpaceTourer. It subverts the codes of the segment with its more dynamic style, with an incisive front and a sloping bonnet, inspired by the homonymous sedan, and with a renewed access to the controls, which are now positioned on the steering wheel – no more on-board console – with the advantage of freeing up space for four glove boxes on the dashboard and another central refrigerated drawer. The car is larger in size which means there is more elbow and leg room. It also offers the most generous trunk volume in the segment. It is a concentrate of technology, equipped with air suspension, laminated glass, four-zone automatic climate control, air quality sensor, video screens integrated into the headrests and a Hi-Fi system with 8 speakers and an mp3 player.

2007 is the year that marks the apogee of minivans. Citroën records the peak of sales of its two minivans, the Xsara Picasso (115,000) and the C4 Picasso (215,000), demonstrating the extent to which people carriers have become a lifestyle-satisfying trend. Between 2006 and 2013, 891,000 C4 Picasso were sold. In 2009, the C3 Picasso, Citroën’s «The Space Box», joins the C4 Picasso to enrich the range of minivans. This small minivan with a “cubic” shape, full of ideas and spacious despite its compact size, with a boot volume of 500 liters, is a great success. The C3 Picasso will go out of production in 2019, after 657,807 vehicles assembled on the assembly line of the Slovakian plant in Trnava. The current generation was launched in 2013 and has sold 732,000 vehicles. Despite the growing popularity of SUVs, sales remained stable between 2014 and 2017, maintaining a pace of around 120,000 sales per year until the arrival of the C5 Aircross SUV and the end of production of the compact 5-seater version. Grand C4 SpaceTourer still features a very attractive and flattering modern design today. Refurbished in 2016, it won over 352,243 customers all over the world.