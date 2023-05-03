The Giro d’Italia 2023 is about to open its doors. It will do so on May 6 to be precise, and will also see the participation of Citroën: for the third consecutive year, the French brand is co-partner sponsors of the AG2R CITROËN TEAM, which will see its athletes tackle the 21 stages of the cycling competition which will take place throughout Italy until 28 May. Yesterday we had the opportunity to attend the presentation of the team, and above all to understand what the values that a brand like Citroën shares with an apparently distant world like that of cycling.

Common values

“Audacity, performance, team spirit, sustainability: these are the common elements between our brand and cycling. Car and bike they are not worlds at odds with each otherindeed, they can very well coexist, and our partnership proves it – explained Alessandro Musumeci, Marketing Director of Citroën Italy – We, as well as the AG2R CITROËN TEAM, can boast notable numbers: in the first quarter of this year alone, we as Citroën registered over 20,000 cars and vans, and all our new models are enjoying great success, while the AG2R CITROËN TEAM can count 11 victories overall in 2022. This year there will be 27 Citroën cars in the team fleet: we will be alongside the riders with 10 new C5-X Hybrids, 9 C5 Aircrosses, 7 Spacetourers and 1 electric Ami”.

A functional fleet

But how do these models adapt to the needs of those who accompany the riders during the Giro d’Italia? It was to explain it Laurent BiondiSports Director of the AG2R CITROËN TEAM: “Ami is a small car, and we can integrate it into everyday traffic, even at the parking level. It’s a very interesting car, plus it’s electric. The C5 X, on the other hand, is pleasant to drive: when Citroën brought it to us we had the opportunity to test it and I was impressed and satisfied driving this car not only because it has an extraordinary design, but also because it looks spacious and very comfortable, which is very useful in racing especially for us who do between 50,000 and 70,000km a year. Hybrid driving is an additional reason for comfort”.

Maximum efficiency

Many things in a small space: this is the winning recipe. “They are complete cars: they have three radios, one of which for the race, one for communicating with the staff and one for communicating with the riders, with whom we are constantly connected – Biondi then continued – We also have an iPad to get directions on the route, and it’s very useful for those who join the driver. In the trunk instead we store the different wheels, useful according to the routes we are preparing to face, in addition to the icebox and the different drinks requested by the cyclists. We also carry rain sets with us, which allow the riders to change and adjust to adverse weather conditions. The toolbox is stored in the cockpit, behind the driver, while on the roof we carry the spare bikes already calibrated and ready to be used”.

An Italian athlete

Among the various athletes who will be part of the AG2R CITROËN TEAM there will also be an Italian one: his name is Andrea Vendrameand in addition to being a professional rider of the team, he is also a brand ambassador of Citroën Italia. “It is a great privilege for me to be the brand ambassador of Citroën Italia – explained Vendrame – In life I don’t just ride my bike, but of course I also use my car. And having a Citroën that accompanies me wherever I go is something exceptional“.