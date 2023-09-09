Citroën has presented a highly equipped version that shows the best of the C5 X in terms of style and well-being on board. This is the limited edition C5 X Hypnos, a high-end version based on the Max equipment level, in which every detail has been carefully designed to promote style, calm and serenity. The exterior features an elegant new Eclipse Blue color, enhanced by some infrared red graphic elements, while the interior features a bright new atmosphere, with distinctive colors and materials to create a serene and relaxing atmosphere in the cabin. A feeling of comfort enhanced by features such as a glass sunroof, high-fidelity audio system, heated, massage and ventilated front seats with electric lumbar adjustment and special floor mats.

All of these elements contribute to a unique feeling of well-being on board of the C5

C5 X Hypnos



The C5 X Hypnos is a grand tourer that invites you to travel with elegance and absolute comfort. It is the perfect embodiment of Citroën’s philosophy in this segment: a bold concept, a distinctive style and the impression of arriving at the end of each journey more rested than when you started. Available with the Plug-in 225 ë-EAT8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, the C5 X Hypnos represents an optimal experience in terms of versatility and the benefits of everyday electric driving.

Likewise, Citroën also emphasizes the contrast between the interior and exterior, reinforcing the idea of ​​chiaroscuro. The exterior is a deep midnight blue, while the interior is bright and clear. The C5 X Hypnos exalts you, offering you a relaxed and serene way of traveling.

Finally, Hypnos is also a significant name in Citroën’s history. At the 2008 Paris Motor Show, Citroën presented a hybrid concept car called Hypnos, a new high-end vehicle that was a pioneer in the development of hybrid vehicles.



C5 X Hypnos



The interior is truly welcoming, with a light and airy atmosphere that is unprecedented in a C5 X, promoting calm and serenity. The use of warm and light materials is harmonious, reinforcing the feeling of well-being on board, a signature of Citroën models.

This new interior atmosphere applies to the seats, which are upholstered in light-colored perforated leather. Symbolizing the attention paid to these seats, the perforations in the leather feature Citroën’s signature herringbone pattern. The armrests are upholstered in leather of the same color, giving the seats a highly structured horizontal appearance that improves the perception of spaciousness and comfort. The top of the seats and headrests are made of gray Alcantara, which is soft and warm to the touch. Enhanced with elegant quilting, these seats are signed on the inside of the backrest with a red infrared label bearing the Hypnos name.



C5 X Hypnos



The cabin of the C5 X Hypnos exudes a warm, elegant, spacious and comfortable atmosphere that immediately creates a feeling of tranquility. This feeling is reinforced by the adoption of the glass sunroof, which opens up a view of the sky. The limited edition also includes heated, massaging and ventilated front seats with power lumbar adjustment, for enveloping seats that take good care of its occupants. Finally, this interior is the ideal place to enjoy music thanks to the high-fidelity audio system on board.

The C5 From the Citroën Advanced Comfort seats, which offer soft and dynamic seating comfort, to the generous passenger space, everything is done to create a relaxing experience. As soon as it sets off, the C5 X immerses its occupants in another dimension. The C5 A calming experience reinforced by acoustic insulation, which gives the feeling of being completely enveloped.