In the total Italian market, considering passenger cars and commercial vehicles, in the first quarter of 2022, Citroën has shown a progressive growth, both in terms of volumes and in terms of share. Overall, at the end of March, Citroën exceeded 17,700 registrations, for a market share of 4.7%, results achieved mainly thanks to the excellent results in March. In the single month of March, in the passenger car marketCitroën Italy is placed fifth in the ranking of the Brands, with a market share of 5.9%, about 0.7 points more than in the same month 2021.

In March, the most successful model is Citroën C3, the brand’s best sellerwhich is positioned first in its segment and is the second best-selling car ever in Italy in the month, with over 4,600 units (volumes up 12% compared to the same month of 2021). Thanks to this excellent result, sales of the Citroën C3 have reached approximately 8,400 units since the beginning of the year, demonstrating the great appreciation by the Italian public of this compact, colorful, comfortable and always up-to-date sedan. The brand’s second best-selling model, SUV Citroën C3 Aircross it has recorded a growing trend since the beginning of the year and in the single month of March it marks over 1,700 registrations, positioning itself in eighth place in its segment, where it exceeds 5% of share.

In the first quarter, New Citroën C4 is positioned in the TOP 10 of its segment, where it increases its share by almost 1.5 points compared to the first quarter of 2021. Its 100% electric version represents 15% of total sales of the New C4 and ranks third in its segment, reaching a share of 19%. At the end of March, the two latest innovations of the Brand, whose commercial launch is expected in the next few months, have already totaled over 1,400 orders, of which 1,000 relating to New SUV Citroën C5 Aircross, orderable from February, and over 400 referring to New Citroën C5 X. 25% of total orders are for the Plug-In Hybrid version. Citroën Ami – 100% ëlectric its positive trend continues and has reached almost 1,400 registrations since the beginning of the year, and is confirmed in first place in the electric light quadricycle segment, with a share of 76%. Over 53% of Italian customers have chosen it with a leasing purchase method.