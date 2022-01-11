Stellantis runs fast towards theelectrification and anticipates it stop of 2035 on the sale of thermal cars as early as 2022, at least as regards the vans and light commercial vehicles (LCVs). In fact, the former PSA Citroën, Peugeot And Opel they announced that their means for professionals are offered only with 100% electric motorization.

The turning point therefore concerns the models Citroën Berlingo And SpaceTourer, Peugeot Rifter, Traveler and Expert Combi And Opel Combo Life, Vivaro Combi And Zafira Life.

Electric Peugeot commercial vehicles Rifter and Traveler

Peugeot Rifter, Traveler And Expert Combi from 2022 they can be purchased in dealerships only with 100% electric motor. Able to accommodate up to 7 people on board, Peugeot e-Rifter comes with a 100 kW electric motor (136 PS) and a 50 kWh, which allows autonomy up to 280 km WLTP.

Peugeot e-Rifter from 2022 is electric only

Even the minivan Peugeot e-Traveler it is equipped with the same 136 HP engine, with a 50 kWh or 75 kWh battery (range reaches up to 330 km). Both Peugeot electric models support the fast charging up to 100 kW.

Citroën Berlingo and SpaceTourer only electric

Likewise in January 2022, all new orders for Berlingo And SpaceTourer they are only possible in the 100% electric version, which becomes the only offer that can be ordered.

Citroën Berlingo can only be ordered in the 100% electric version

Both are powered by the 136hp engine, powered by the 50 kWh or 75 kWh lithium battery in the case of the ë-SpaceTourer.

The autonomy of ë-Berlingo is of 280 km WLTP while that of the largest van is of 230 km with the 50 kWh battery and 330 km with the 75 kWh.

Even the large SpaceTourer minivan can only be ordered with an electric motor

The versions with internal combustion engine will continue to be available in the range of commercial vehicles and for non-European destinations. Note that Grand C4 SpaceTourer, capable of carrying up to seven people, is always present in the range in the thermal version.

Electric minivans Opel Combo Life and Zafira Life

Opel’s endothermic stop starts in 2022, at least as regards the offer of light commercial vehicles (LCVs). Opel Combo Life, Vivaro Combi and Zafira Life in fact now they can only be ordered with electric drive.

Opel Combo-e Life and Zafira-e Life they are equipped with an electric motor from 100 kW / 136 hp. Thanks to the 50 kWh, Opel Combo-e-Life achieves a range of up to 280 km in the WLTP cycle, based on the driving profile, the external temperature and the type of use.

Opel Zafira Life is electric only

As for the minivan Opel Zafira-e Life is offered to choose between the 50 kWh lithium-ion battery (230 kilometers of range in the WLTP cycle) and the 75 kWh battery for a range of up to 330 kilometers in the WLTP cycle. Opel Zafira-e Life is available in three lengths and can carry up to nine passengers.

