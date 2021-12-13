The brands ex PSA Citroën, Peugeot and Opel they launch the new ones e-Jumpy hydrogen vans, e-Expert And Vivaro-e Hydrogen. The three models are respectively based on their electric versions and add a fuel cell system for recharging lithium batteries. Starting from hydrogen and air, fuel cells produce the energy to drive the electric motor.

The autonomy thus exceeds 400 km, thanks to the three hydrogen tanks in 700 bar carbon fiber, which are filled in just three minutes. All three hydrogen vans will be converted at the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Research and Development Center in Russelsheim in Germany, specialized center of the Stellantis Group.

Hydrogen vans Citroën / Peugeot /Opel, features

The new hydrogen commercial vehicles ë-Jumpy, e-Expert And Vivaro-e of the Hydrogen series are gods fuel cell electric vans with rechargeable batteries and are the first Citroën, Peugeot and Opel hydrogen models.

Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen van with hydrogen fuel cell

With this new technology, the vans retain their useful volume and load capacity. The three carbon fiber hydrogen tanks in fact they are positioned near the battery under the front seats.

How the hydrogen van works

Hydrogen hydrogen vehicles are completions electrical and benefit from two sources of energy: one fuel cell from 45 kW which produces electricity by consuming the hydrogen stored in a tank consisting of three cylinders at a pressure of 700 bar, and one 10.5 kWh battery which acts as reserve for 50 km and takes over automatically when the hydrogen tank is empty.

Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen hydrogen van

The hydrogen cell ensures the autonomy of the vehicle and the battery is needed during transitional phases, like the strong ones accelerations and the slopes that require more power. These two energy sources combine to power the engine.

The battery, that recovers energy during the deceleration phases, it recharges automatically using the electricity produced by the hydrogen fuel cell and it can also be recharged by connecting its cable to a charging station dedicated to electric vehicles. The hydrogen vans are also equipped with a three-phase on-board charger (11 kW) and of Mode 2 cable standard.

Refueling with hydrogen takes 3 minutes

Charging is 20 times faster than that of an electric vehicle (carried out by a 100 kW public charging station). This means they just take it 3 minutes to fill the three hydrogen tanks, which have a useful storage capacity of up to 4.4 kg.

Citroën ë-Jumpy with hydrogen, measures, when will it arrive?

The Citroën hydrogen van is available in two lengths, M (4.95m) and XL (5.30m). The payload and towable load can be up to 1,000 kg, as on the versions with internal combustion engine

Before being officially launched on the market it will be delivered to SUEZ Group, to be tested in real conditions, available to the staff of the Carcassonne branch.

Citroën ë-Jumpy Hydrogen hydrogen van supplied to the SUEZ Group

One will be up and running on this site soon local green hydrogen production station for electric vehicles of SUEZ personnel. This distributor is able to supply 4 vehicles in total with a production of 2 kg of hydrogen per day.

Peugeot e-Expert hydrogen, measures, when will it arrive?

Similarly Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen becomes the ultimate symbol of strategy “Extended power of choice”. The Peugeot hydrogen van is available in 2 lengths Standard And Long, with the same load volume characteristics as the Diesel and 100% electric versions. It also has up to 6.1m³ of cargo volume, 1,100 kg payload And 1,000 kg load capacity.

Load compartment Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen

The new Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen will initially be offered to professional customers (with direct sales) in France and Germany, and the first vehicles will be delivered at the end of 2021.

Opel Vivaro-e hydrogen, measures, when does it arrive?

Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen is available in two lengths: 4.95 and 5.30 meters. Thanks to the intelligent architecture, the battery electric version becomes a fuel cell electric van without any modification to the bodywork and without consequences on the load volume, which always goes from 5.3 to 6.1 m3, while the flow rate rises to 1.100 kg.

Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen van with hydrogen fuel cell

The first Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen produced enters the fleet of a German appliance manufacturer Honey. The Opel hydrogen fuel cell vehicle will be used for service in the region of Rhine-Main.

Photos of Citroën, Peugeot and Opel Hydrogen vans

