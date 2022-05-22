The first Italian concept of “The Maison Citroën“, The urban flagship store that expresses the entire identity of the French car manufacturer and perfectly embodies its values ​​of audacity and comfort. We are talking about an original set-up that it offers to the customer a physical and digital experience at the same time, where you can easily buy the desired Citroen model online. The space is suitable for hosting the latest news from the French brand’s range in rotation.

The store, inaugurated just two days ago in Milan, saw the iconic one at the center of the initial set-up Love 100% electric, original and nonconformist mobility object that can be driven from the age of 14 which is characterized by a unique design with a symmetrical design. Over the next few months, however, all the most important innovations will be exhibited in the elegant Milanese showcase. Furthermore, adjacent to “La Maison Citroën”, there is a space reserved for Test Drive of the latest innovations in the Citroen range: in addition to the aforementioned Ami, visitors were also able to test the new C5 X, the flagship of the French brand that has just arrived on the Italian market. In the future, of course, it will be possible to try out all the latest Citroen innovations. The French house has made it known that for visitors to the Milan store there are exclusive advantages for the online purchase of all the models in the range.

“With the opening of ‘La Maison Citroën’ in Italy, the Brand takes a new step in renewal of experience towards its Customers – reads a note from the French brand – It is a new, convivial and welcoming place, within a space that stands out from the standard fittings of the automotive world, designed to offer visitors a unique experience, at the same time intimate and technological, which combines the physical, physical, to the digital one, digital, placing itself in a dimension ‘phygital‘. An innovative urban flagship store, as comfortable and intimate as your home, where you can discover the entire Citroën universe and easily purchase the desired model online “.