Industrial design, efficiency, sustainability and that light-hearted approach typical of Double Chevron. Italian debut for Citroen Oilsthe new manifesto of electric mobility according to the French car manufacturer, designed to be a source of inspiration for the Stellantis brand’s future on the road thanks to its functional approach full of cutting-edge solutions and no frills. Oli is therefore an intelligent project that starts from the premise of reducing waste and excesses to a minimum thanks above all to the reduced use of materials compared to everyday cars. We saw a preview of Citroen Oli at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, thus being able to discover this unique prototype more closely.

Despite the massive look, the Citroen concept car promises a target weight of approximately 1,000 kg, a figure on the scale that makes it lighter than many of the SUVs currently on the market. Oli is equipped with an electric propulsion unit, of which the French car manufacturer has not provided many specifications, although it should be the same one that drives the new 136 HP e-C4, combined with a 40 kWh battery for a range of up to 400 km. A result obtained by limiting the maximum speed to 110 km/h to maximize efficiency, with consumption forecast at 10 kWh/100 km. Thanks to its architecture, Citroen Oli can recover from 20% to 80% of autonomy in just 23 minutes.

The shapes of the French concept car combine an out-of-the-box approach and high functionality: despite being about recycled materials in fact, the flat bonnet, roof and rear panels are light and strong, to the point that an adult could stand on them without damaging them. Created in collaboration with BASF, they are made of recycled corrugated cardboard shaped in a honeycomb structure, sandwiched between fiberglass reinforced panels. They are coated with an Elastoflex polyurethane resin covered with a protective layer of Elastocoat, resistant and structured, often used for car parks or loading ramps, and painted with the innovative BASF RM Agilis water-based paint.

Roof bars on either side of the roof panel allow you to attach accessories, such as a bike rack or roof rack. Even the choice of the vertical windscreen was made with the aim of using the least amount of material possible, while reducing the occupants’ exposure to the sun. Oli also adopts the experimental ‘Aero Duct’ system between the front end and the top of the flat bonnet, which blows air towards the windscreen, creating an effect that makes the flow of air flow over the roof. Also very interesting is the decision to equip Oli with a modular load space, which can transform the concept of the transalpine brand into a pick-up, maximizing versatility: the tailgate lowers and, when the loading platform panel is removed, there is a maximum height of 582 mm between the vehicle floor and the rear window. With the panel inserted, a useful and safe 330 mm high luggage compartment opens up underneath it. The removable floor panel is light and flat, and is made of the same recycled board construction as the hood and roof panels.

On Oli then also debuts a new interpretation of the Citroen logo, re-imagining the historic 1919 emblem in a modern way. To improve tire longevity and once again reduce costs, the Double Chevron has hybrid steel and aluminum wheels with tough and intelligent Eagle GO tires created in collaboration with Goodyear. The tire’s tread compound is made almost entirely of sustainable or recycled materials, including sunflower oils and silica from rice husks, as well as pine resins and natural rubber to replace synthetic petroleum-derived oils.

Entering the cockpit the essentiality of the project he finds himself in a bridge that uses only 34 elements against the 75 that are normally used for a sedan. There are no screens or displays but only the space for the steering column, some climate controls and a smartphone holder that becomes the fulcrum of an infotainment system that can be used precisely through this device, with apps and information that are displayed on a “Smartband”, a wide horizontal strip in the lower part of the windscreen which also displays the vehicle’s speed and range. The on-board audio system follows the same logic. Each end of the tube is hollow to be able to connect the cylindrical Bluetooth speakers while the man-machine interface has been entrusted to a joystick of a professional modular gamepad inserted in the steering wheel while the steering column integrates the lever for the gear modes, the button “start stop” and some smaller turning levers that operate the vehicle’s lights and turn signals.

On Citroen Oils we do not find cumbersome and above all heavy seats: the front seats require almost 80% fewer components than the seats of an equivalent SUV (only 8 instead of 37), are finished in a bright orange color and consist of sturdy tubular frames on which a comfortable cushion covered in 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is also 100% recyclable. The inspiration comes from office furniture, with 3D printed mesh backrests that come with an integrated headrest and are perfectly suited to ergonomic requirements. Also designed in collaboration with BASF, they are made from lightweight, 100% recyclable thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and the material has been covered in an orange coating to ensure a nice look and feel. The mesh backrests amplify the sensation of space and light inside the vehicle, key factors for the comfort and well-being of the occupants. Rear seat passengers can use the exposed tubular structure of the backrest to attach some accessories, such as a small tablet powered by a USB socket, hooks for hanging a bag, a cup holder, a mesh pocket for storing magazines or a small tray for children to enjoy a snack on the go.

“We developed a concept that was a laboratory of ideas – explained Laurent Barria, Marketing and Communication Director of Citroen – We asked ourselves about various issues related to electric mobility. Why put a very powerful and heavy battery if the car is parked most of the time? So we wanted to redesign the design to avoid the superfluous. Oli’s principle is to rethink the elements, a principle that inspires various parts of this car. There are many solutions that we have experimented with on Ami and on C4 but also some innovations that have positive repercussions also in terms of costs for the customer. Citroen Oli was born as a family car, a B-segment SUV that should cost 25,000 euros. Our idea is to propose an electric solution that fits into this range to make sustainable mobility accessible to everyone.”