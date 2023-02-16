Italian debut for Citroen Oils, the Double Chevron concept car that represents a laboratory of ideas and solutions that embody the vision of the French brand on what sustainable and electric mobility should be like. A full electric B-segment family SUV made with recycled and recyclable materials, also the result of close collaboration with BASF, which boasts a range of 400 km even with a relatively low weight. It was he who told us all of Oli’s secrets Marco AntoniniBrand Manager for Italy of Citroen during an exclusive interview given on the occasion of the national preview of the prototype.

A laboratory of ideas for the future of mobility, as you have defined Oli. What are the characteristics of this project?

“Citroen Oli is not just a concept but a real laboratory on four wheels. It represents the new identity of our brand and is based on two fundamental assets, namely the concept of enough, of sufficient as it is based on weight and energy efficiency. This is because we estimate that the moment in which mobility and its needs have moved towards sustainability, this must also embrace accessibility and to be so, we need to study products that have a balance between autonomy, weight and efficiency, built with recycled materials and recyclable. In Oli’s concrete example, it weighs approximately 35% less than cars in the same segment and we have given it a range of 400 km thanks to a 40 kWh battery which guarantees the possibility of consuming 10 kW every 100 km. In our opinion, such a solution meets the needs of customers. Inside then there are interesting solutions, such as light seats made with recycled materials and with a particular design that makes them 50% lighter than seats of the same category.”

A 360° sustainability with some technological solutions resulting from the collaboration with BASF.

“In addition to the seats I mentioned earlier, with BASF we made the roof and the front bonnet with honeycomb cardboard, a special technique which reduces weight compared to steel, however obtaining a material that is also more resistant and more elastic than to the latter.”

Often concept cars are a preview of what we will see in the future on the road. What elements of Oli will we find on future Citroen models?

Oli is a laboratory, this means that we will take inspiration from here to graft into new products all the philosophy of a brand that wants to be compatible and take care of the planet. Ami already contains recycled and recyclable materials and we will go more and more in this direction in the future with this production model. The latest and most concrete example is the new C4 X, built in Madrid where 30% of the energy requirement is made up of renewable energy sources. We look carefully in this direction for our concept of sustainable mobility.

Today we always try to create cars with a digital and minimalist dashboard, you have gone further by eliminating everything and creating a plug&play solution.

“Exactly. We believe that all the digital and information needs of a user can already be trivially contained in the smartphone. And not only. As far as the audio system is concerned, we believe that the wireless Bluetooth speakers that are used on a daily basis are sufficient, which can be easily integrated into the car, thus making the music inside the passenger compartment as high-performing as possible.”