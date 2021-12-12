The launch of Ami was an important step for Citroen, engaged in electric mobility also through a pop quadricycle that can also be driven by minors, while at the same time offering a means of extricating themselves in traffic thanks to a versatile and compact solution. Armed with its distinctive character, Citroen Ami also offers an innovative service with an entirely digital path that is aimed at the customer, both as regards the road test and the purchase, basing this process on the experience of those who already own the Double Chevron microcar.

In fact, since this summer Citroën has introduced a new way of discovering Ami, based on the transparency of the message of a customer who already uses Ami on a daily basis and lives close to the person concerned. This is the “My Ami Superfan” program. The program is based on the very simple finding that people often express the need to be reassured before making a purchase. They find this reassurance in a trusted person, in opinions expressed online or even in an acquaintance who knows the vehicle and can reassure them in their choice. It is on this last point that Citroën innovates and proposes to some of its customers “in love” with their Ami to become ambassadors to show and test their vehicle to those interested and want to know more. This new distribution channel, developed specifically for Ami, also reflects Citroën’s desire to increase the number of contact points and thus facilitate the vehicle test drive.

“The My Ami Superfan program was born from the realization that some of our customers could not easily test the vehicle in certain areas. Additionally, others needed to speak to Ami owners to share their usage experience. So, we created this system based on ambassadors, Ami fans – said Laurent Beaune, Citroen Business Developer – They can let their friends and family or people who request it test their vehicle. As soon as an order is placed, the ambassador and the customer get an exclusive advantage. Finally, just as Ami is a unique object in the world of mobility, its distribution is also unique thanks to this My Ami Superfan program. “