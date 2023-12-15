The Citroen My Ami range is expanding. Or rather, it is renewed: the French car manufacturer has in fact unveiled the modernized version of My Ami Pop, the sportier one in quotes of the model. The first innovation that immediately catches the eye is the color of the livery, which changes with the introduction of infrared as the dominant tone. A different color also for the stickers on the door sills and side panels, which go from orange to infrared red. But the new Citroen My Ami Pop is much more.

New front

In fact, the front, with the new headlight frames that complement the black band with chevrons under the windshield and the black reinforcement of the bumper, both characteristic of the Pop version. All this is enriched by a series of new graphic elements, which give this version of the French electric quadricycle a certainly fresher and more differentiating look. Also updated the sticker on the door, with the lining of the capsule which maintains the number 2 but which changes some of its connotations: the number in question is in fact now yellow in colour, a strategic choice that Citroen has made to connect the exterior to the interior since the hook also bag holder is now yellow. However, not a monochromatic strategy, given that a touch of contrast is given by the white on part of the number 2 and on the wheel covers. Last mention for i rear side panelswhose three lines of the sticker are replaced by a new decorative element, the circle.

Updated interior

The innovations also extend inside the passenger compartment, starting with the introduction of the drive selector positioned on the center console to improve ergonomics. A change that Citroen intends to extend to the rest of the range: the French brand has announced that this solution will be available on all versions of the Ami in the first quarter of next year. The standard equipment it also includes the clip for the smartphone, the mesh pockets on the doors, the central dividing net, the mats and the “Dat@mi” connect box which allows you to connect the smartphone to Ami to access all its data. The new Citroen My Ami Pop can be ordered on the official website of the French brand at 8,890 euros VAT included.

Prices from 8,890 euros

“With this new front, we wanted to make New My Ami Pop surprising and recognisable from everyone, even 100 meters away – explained Antoine Gaillot-Drevon, Exterior Designer – With its rear spoiler, My Ami Pop already boasts a sporty and distinctive silhouette. 2 is the lucky number of Citroën Ami: 2 passengers, 2 identical doors, 2 identical front and rear fascias, 2 identical fenders…By introducing new colors and graphics, these stylistic elements have strengthened the energetic character of the Ami, taking up the reactive and dynamic driving of the electric mode”.