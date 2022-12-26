Citroen has announced a new series of 1,000 examples of My Ami Buggy which will be marketed at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Good news for all those who did not have time to purchase the first version of this event series, the first 50 of which sold out in just 18 minutes on 21 June. The small French electric car is inspired by the look of the Mehari, with the use of plastics and colors that recall the classic Citroen: in the 2022 edition, no doors but a tubular structure, a canvas roof with closure equipped with automatic fastening buttons, 14″ sheet metal rims and finally internal upholstery with technical fabric.

This new version of My Ami Buggy it will be very similar to the first edition, but will have some surprises in store, the details of which will be revealed later this spring. Full of character, both trendy and robust, this edition will invite you to play in the urban jungle and to live differently in the open air, especially by the sea. This taste for the sea has already marked the history of the standard version of Ami. He contributed to the energy transformation of the island of Halki, Greece: the police and the coastguard use Ami to get around. Similarly, seven Ami vehicles have been integrated into the fleet of the municipality of La Maddalena Island and two in Carloforte Island, Italy, to promote clean mobility for the island’s police and port teams.

According to the principle of chronological arrival of requests, customers interested in My Ami Buggy they will have to be ready to seize the opportunity on the opening day for orders, at the end of the first quarter of 2023. The first deliveries will be made at the end of the summer. In Italy, the Citroën My Ami Buggy, after the tour of the most beautiful places in Sicily and the participation in EICMA, is on display during the holidays at “La Maison Citroën” inside the COIN store in Piazza V Giornate in Milan. An exclusive “Ami Goes Wild” set-up characterized by a setting that recalls wild nature and adventure, allows the bold and gritty style to be highlighted, designed to enjoy unforgettable moments of leisure.