The first deliveries of the Citroen My Ami Buggy will start at the beginning of September, but the French brand had already decided last Tuesday 20 June at 11 am to open online orders in 8 countries for the special series of its small electric car. Not even the time to start operations before all My Ami Buggy units have been sold: just 10 hours, and the model is gone sold out.

800 units online

In fact, we remind you that the production of Citroen My Ami Buggy dedicated to online sales will be limited to just 800 units, even if the interesting customers would probably have been many more: the French car manufacturer itself did in fact know that in the 10 hours that elapsed between the start of orders and the sale of the last unit of the small electric car in a special edition over 20,000 people visited the My Ami Buggy booking web page.

Sold out in 10 hours

A major commercial success therefore, especially if compared to 2022: we recall in fact that, if last year only 50 units were available, moreover only in France, in 2023 the 800 units of the new edition will be put on sale in France, Italy, Spain, Belgium , Portugal, United Kingdom, Luxembourg and Greece. Not only: the remaining 200 of the 1,000 units available in fact, during this year they will be sold in retail outlets during the summer in Turkey and Morocco, as well as in the French overseas departments and territories.

individual markets

Some curiosities relating to individual countries: in Italy all examples of My Ami Buggy were sold during the day of June 20, in France 430 specimens were sold in just over 2 hours with a peak of 300 sales per hour, in Belgium 9 minutes were enough to sell out the 65 units assigned to the country (new record, the previous one was 17 minutes and 28 seconds needed to sell the 50 units of 2022 in France), and in Spain one customer holds the record for being the fastest to complete the entire digital purchasing process, in just 1 minute and 10 seconds.