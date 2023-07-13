Citroen Ami has been among the cars, although in reality it is more correct to speak of a quadricycle, more bullied of the planet. And it was the French car manufacturer itself who admitted it, highlighting however how all the clichés about this vehicle were unfounded. And actually getting behind the wheel of My Ami Buggy we were able to see that yes, many clichés that are read on the web and on social networks about this little EV they have no sense of existing. And we’ll soon see why.

Off-road spirit

Before going into the Citroen My Ami Buggy test that we had the opportunity to do through the streets of Cervia and Milano Marittima, two of the most renowned locations on the Romagna coast, it is right to give this vehicle a context, and briefly explain how it is made and who it is for. In particular because we are talking about the Buggy version of Citroen Ami, the one oriented more towards off-road driving or in any case on uneven surfaces. So what characterizes this version of the French brand’s EV quadricycle?

The Buggy version in a nutshell

Let’s first say that the absence of doors, the removable roof and the khaki color they are the three elements that first of all capture the attention. The adventurous character of this version of the Citroen Ami is also conveyed by its wheel arches, front and rear bumpers and golden rims. The bright yellow of the decorations and accessories, combined with a new parasol, gives it a fresh but at the same time dynamic look. And that’s not all: because to compensate for the absence of the doors mentioned above, Citroen has seen fit to equip the new My Ami Buggy with transparent coatings to protect the occupants from bad weather. A plus that adds to other exclusive elementssuch as the possibility of integrating a removable bag positioned in the center of the steering wheel to store small everyday objects, an “Ultimate Ears Boom” Bluetooth speaker for playing music, and the new black door and roof frames that enrich the finish external.

An undisputed success

We are not saying that the new My Ami Buggy has been a real commercial success, and neither is Citroen. The market said so, who eagerly welcomed the two production batches of this version of the French electric quadricycle: while only 50 units were available in 2022, moreover only in France, the 800 units of the new edition were offered this year in France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, United Kingdom, Luxembourg and Greece. But what is striking is the time it took for Citroen to sell, strictly onlinewhich stood out with 65 My Ami Buggy sold in less than 9 minutes.

How it goes on the road… and beyond

And then we come to our test drive. A rather short driving experience, we are talking about a journey of about half an hour, but intense and above all more than enough for us to fully enjoy the qualities and strengths of this electric quadricycle. Starting with hers engine specifications: with zero CO2 emissions, it offers a range of up to 75 km thanks to a 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, which can be recharged in just 3 hours with a standard 220 Volt electrical outlet using the cable provided on board . Given the use for which this vehicle was designed, and the few requirements that are needed to be able to drive it (it is sufficient to have turned 14 and have obtained an AM driving license to be able to get behind the wheel), these are not negligible numbers, far from it. The electric motor installed, with a power of 6 kW, allows you to push the car up to 45 km/h, a perfect speed for those who move around the city, in urban centers or in seaside resorts, such as Cervia precisely.

Affordable price

Of course, for obvious reasons it is not the ideal vehicle for very large families or for those who, for various reasons, are used to long journeys. Or rather, it cannot be the first vehicle for this type of customer: considering that it has an access price just over 6,000 euros thanks to the incentives, it can certainly be chosen as a second vehicle, an alternative to a real car, and usable for certain specific purposes, such as those mentioned above. Also because, although appearances may suggest otherwise, driving a Citroen My Ami Buggy is a really fun experienceacceleration: this electric quadricycle is certainly not lacking in acceleration, it is agile and agile in all situations, it handles well even around the tightest bends thanks to its 7.2-metre turning radius, and can be parked with great ease more or less everywhere, considering its 2.4 meters in length. The funniest part of our test drive took place on a short stretch of road dirt or gravel roadwhere gravel and stones have taken the place of asphalt: yet another demonstration of how this version of the Citroen Ami is truly suitable for any context.