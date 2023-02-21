Citroën My Ami Buggy is the new interpretation off-road from the electric microcar AMI, already a sales success. The prototype represented a recreational object for the weekends, the vacation to the sea or in the middle of nature and illustrates one of the many aspects that Ami could take on in the future by taking on the legacy of Mehari historic. The next serial version was an instant hit with 50 specimens marketed in June 2022 sold out in 18 minutes. And in 2023, others arrive on the market 1,000 specimens.

Citroen AMI Buggy

Citroën My Ami Buggy

The style of the My Ami Buggy, which can be driven from 14 yearstakes up the characteristics of the fittings My Ami Pop And My Ami Vibe. The bodywork is in Khaki color. From the Pop and Vibe versions, it takes up, on the front and rear, the bumper reinforcementsthe grilles and moldings of the headlamps, on the sides the widened fenders and the lower body parts and finally the rear spoiler.

Citroën My Ami Buggy is the heir to the historic Méhari

The protective accessories are painted black. Also, some decorations in a intense yellow colour liven up the bodywork and give My Ami Buggy a look bright and cheerfulstarting from the front grille up to the wheel arches, where there are specific customizations in the shape of Arrowhead.

My Ami Buggy is equipped with 14″ gold-tone perforated rims with a specific black stud for this version.

Citroën My Ami Buggy seen from the rear

The chevron Citroën they are molded into the center of the wheels. The front license plate can be customized and to protect it, a cover Ami.

Citroën My Ami Buggy features historic Méhari

How about Mehari historic also on Citroën My Ami Buggy we note the absence of the doors and the sunroof. The doors are replaced by tubular structures hinged metal.

There are no doors which are replaced by a tubular structure

As for the sunroof, it features a gray hooda reference to the MeharI at 2CV. This rather thick protective fabric is rollable, waterproof and subjected to UV treatment to protect the driver and his passenger from solar radiation or bad weather.

The soft top is attached to the roof with automatic buttons. It can be rolled up and easily stored behind the seats.

Canvas sunroof

The doors have been removed and replaced by transparent sheets raincoats that can be used in bad weather, a reminder of Mehari.

Citroën My Ami Buggy as it is inside

Inside the Citroën My Ami Buggy, the practical aspect of some functional accessories such as the storage compartmentsthe hook for the purse and the door release straps.

Citroën My Ami Buggy interior

The seats are upholstered in a black technical fabric with yellow stitching. Even the floor mats are enhanced by yellow details such as the seams or the double internal piping.

Citroën My Ami Buggy prices

In Italy the Citroën My Ami Buggy costs 9,790 euros and arrives in spring 2023 and is marketed in 1,000 specimens.

Citroën My Ami Buggy VIDEO

It can be purchased in the single set-up “Ami Goes Wild” characterized by a setting that recalls the wilderness and adventure.

Photo Citroën My Ami Buggy

