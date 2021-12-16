Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept is the new interpretation off-road from the AMI electric microcar, already sales success. The prototype represents a recreational object for weekends, the holidays to the sea or in the midst of nature and illustrates one of the many aspects that Ami could assume in the future and retrace what the Méhari historical.

Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept as it is

My Ami Buggy outside is characterized by the adventurous character, highlighted in the front and back by its bull-bar, hubcaps and headlight grilles, bumpers and bezels with chevrons in the center.

On the sides, the widened and reworked wheel arches and the tubular protections at the base of the doors give the silhouette a more muscular look. At the top, the roof bars along with the spare wheel reinforce the adventurous spirit of this concept.

Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept in charging

There LED light bar on the front of the roof adds an “adventurous” touch when driving at night or in fog.

Citroën My Ami Buggy features historic Méhari

The doors have been removed and replaced by transparent sheets raincoats usable in bad weather, a reminder of the Méhari. These are equipped with zippers to close the cockpit and opening the upper part that evokes the glass doors of classic vehicles. These practical protections can be removed, rolled up and stored behind the seats in special cases.

Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept and the historic Méhari

A protruding roof it was mounted above the windshield, in continuity with the roof. My Ami Buggy is equipped with knobby tires on flared circles matte gold color.

My Ami Buggy Concept is made of three colors in total: black, khaki and yellow. Black, inspired by equipment from camping.

Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept in the pine forest

Strips and stickers which take up the theme of chevron are repeated, with the same graphics, on various external and internal elements to create a rhythm that evokes the grille of the Traction, the center console of the concept car 19_19, the lower part of the front of Love One Concept and the design of the storage compartments of Do you love.

Citroën My Ami Buggy as it is inside

Inside the Citroën My Ami Buggy the inscription ‘Pilot’ appears on the roof from the driver’s side e ‘Copilot’ on the passenger side, and with a reference to motor racing, the number 01 appears on the driver’s seat and 02 on the passenger seat to indicate their respective positions.

Seats marked with numbers 01 and 02

Yellow arrow stickers under the spoiler show the wind direction, a reference to aviation. A similar decoration is also found above the wheel arches. A badge “+” appears on the left side, at the level of the driver’s side mirror, and refers to the electric motor and at the battery poles, such as on parking areas reserved for electric vehicles.

My Ami Buggy Concept presents the new padding of Advanced Comfort seats, whose foam has a thickness ranging from 35 mm to that of Ami a 70 mm. The use of a memory foam made the pillows light and soft.

The dashboard of the My Ami Buggy Concept

They are easily extracted from the shell, they are interchangeable and washable. Their packaging, which consists of assembling two shells on top of each other, is inspired by the drawing of a buoy.

Citroën-style storage and luggage compartments

THE storage compartments they are practical and portable. Each has its function in the cockpit, but can be carried outside for one picnic or a trip.

The storage compartments on the dashboard, accessories already available on My Ami, have been redesigned specifically for the My Ami Buggy Concept. A containment profile in opaque gold metal is fixed above these compartments to prevent objects from moving or falling.

Citroën personalized bags and luggage

A specific line of luggage and each element adapts perfectly to the interior spaces of the vehicle. A small cosmetic bag with zipper it attaches to a magnet in the center of the steering wheel, specially recessed to accommodate it, and can also be worn at the waist thanks to its loop.

A duffle bag with flap closure, it is placed under the dashboard, in the storage compartment that can house a cabin trolley in Ami. It is held at the base by a tubular structure to prevent it from moving.

Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept VIDEO

A storage compartment is also incorporated in the doors at seat height. It can contain several types of objects or one large removable bag, specially designed to fit this space and open from the inside.

The charging cable it is housed inside the passenger door opening compartment by means of a handle-shaped support that makes it easier to grip and use.

Photo Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept

