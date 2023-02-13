It seems that Citroën will soon come up with a new retro model.

Retro models have never been gone (think the Mini and the Fiat 500), but they are now hotter than ever. Various brands go back to the past with EVs, famous or not. For example, Hyundai does it with the Ionic 5Volkswagen with the ID. Buzz and Renault with the R5.

It seems that too Lemon now going back to the past. They had previously dusted off the names DS and Ami, but those cars had little to do with the past. However, the French now hinted at it Twitter to a “mythical model”, which they will soon come up with.

To keep it exciting, they do not reveal which model yet, but they do give a number of hints. This is a model that is slightly inspired by the 2CV. That could be the Dyane, the Méhari or the Bijou. Or the Ami, but they already have that name in use.

One of the photos shows a piece of Méhari, so that seems to be the answer. It says as a hint that the car was not used by ‘GIs’. That is a bit confusing since the Méhari has been used in the army. But perhaps they mean that the Méhari was not used by American soldiers.

If it is indeed the Méhari, it will be the second time that this model has been reincarnated. In 2016 there was already the E-Méhari. This was secretly a rebadged car from the French brand Bolloré. The E-Méhari was therefore not developed by Citroën itself.

Some details of the Oli can also be seen between the hints. That was an eccentric concept car that Citroën presented last year. We should therefore perhaps see it as a harbinger for the new Méhari (or whatever it will be). Next month we will know more, because then Citroën will reveal the mysterious mythical model. We already know one thing: Wouter is not going to buy it, because he is a Citrofile in reverse.

Photo: The 201 Citroen Cactus M concept car5

This article Citroën is going to reincarnate a ‘mythical’ model appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Citroën #reincarnate #mythical #model