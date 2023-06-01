The SUV Citroën C5 Aircross it is now also offered in the configuration Hybrid 136with the new Stellantis mild-hybrid 48 Volt engine. The hybrid drive is compact and light, it consists of a 48V battery which is recharged during certain phases of driving, from an engine to 136 HP PureTech petrol specifically designed to fit this new hybrid system and mated to a new gearbox ë-DCS6 which includes a 21 kW electric motor.

Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid SUV

The hybrid range of the Citroën SUV SUV as well as versions Hybrid Plug-in 180 and theHybrid Plug-in 225is completed with the new variate 48 Volt mild hybrid.

Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 features mild-hybrid drive

CO2 emissions are less than 15% compared to the equivalent non-electric petrol version and del 12% compared to the version diesel with equivalent engine. The declared emissions are equal to 129 g/km of CO2according to WLTP cycle.

Citroën 48V hybrid engine, how it works

The Hybrid 136 traction consists of a petrol engine 1.2 PureTech new generation, specially developed for hybridization (40% of the components are new), whose characteristics are 3 cylinders and 1199 cm3a power of 136 HP (100 kW) at 5500 rpm and a pair of 230Nm at 1750rpm. The engine is also characterized by a variable geometry turbocharger and is homologated for the Euro 6.4 standard.

Hybrid 136 PureTech engine with 48 V technology

The permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, on the other hand, develops a peak power of 21kW (28hp) and a maximum torque of 55Nm. This unit moves the car at low speeds, when maneuvering or when slowing down e assists the petrol engine when starting. During deceleration, it acts as a battery charging generatorwhile reducing brake wear. In addition, under hard acceleration, the electric motor delivers an additional 9 kW (approx. 12 hp).

Hybrid 136 PureTech engine with 48 V technology

A starter motor belt-driven, powered at 48V, allows you to start the petrol engine quickly and reactively. The hybrid drive completes with the new ë-DCS6 electrified gearbox, 6-speed dual clutch, with no torque interruption, also specifically designed for hybrid technology. Gear steps are shorter and the ride is more comfortable. the electric motor, the inverter and the controller are integrated to optimize the space under the bonnet.

Electrified gearbox ë-DCS6

A 48V Li-ion battery with an available capacity of 432Wh it is installed under the left front seat, so as not to affect the space in the boot or passenger compartment. Also, thanks to a voltage converterpart of the electricity produced by the 48V electric motor is transformed into 12V to power the car’s equipment, thus providing two separate electrical networks.

Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid 136

Citroën C5 Aircross hybrid Hybrid 136 configurations

C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 ë-DCS6 is offered with the same trim levels as the other versions in the range: Feel, Feel Pack, Shine and Shine Pack.

To facilitate the use of the new hybrid engine, the digital instrument cluster it has been updated with a specific display.

Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid 136 instrument cluster

It allows the driver to have all the information necessary for hybrid driving: blue speedometer to indicate 100% electric driving, energy flow of the hybrid engine, battery charge level, driving mode via a power indicator (Charge, Eco, Power) e percentage of distance traveled in electric, instantaneous and average mode.

Citroën C5 Aircross hybrid price

The starting price of the new hybrid version of the Citroën C5 Aircross SUV is 36,500 euros (Feel). Here is the complete list:

👉 Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 Feel: 36,500 euros

👉 Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 Feel Pack: 38,500 euros

👉 Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 Shine: 40,000 euros

👉 Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 Shine Pack: 41,500 euros

👉 Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 C-Series: 39,500 euros

Photo Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid 136

Test video Citroën C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid

Video Citroen C5 Aircross autonomy test in electric SUV plug-in hybrid

