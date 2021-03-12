Citroen has adjusted prices for all new car models sold in Russia since the beginning of 2021. The portal reports about it on March 12. “Auto Price”…

In particular, the C3 Aircross crossover in the Live configuration has fallen in price by 10-40 thousand rubles, while the Feel, Shine and C-Series trim levels have risen in price by 32-120 thousand rubles. Crossover C5 Aircross in all trim levels received an increase in the amount of 60 – 80 thousand rubles.

The C4 sedan in the Feel Edition trim levels (except for the modification with a 1.6 liter engine, 115 hp and automatic transmission) and Shine fell in price by 6 – 70 thousand rubles, and in all other trim levels the model went up by 20 – 250 thousand rubles …

In total, for the period from January to February 2021, 499 Citroen cars were sold in Russia, which is 6% more than in the same period of 2020.

On February 24, it was reported that Citroen began production of a new generation Berlingo van at the Kaluga plant. The cost of a car in Russia will be from 1,229,000 rubles to 1,379,000 rubles.

The Russian version of the model is presented in two body lengths – standard (4380 mm) and elongated (4628 mm). Low loading height (613 mm) and rear hinged doors opening up to 180 degrees for maximum loading convenience.