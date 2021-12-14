Cars and vans electrical and vehicles plug-in hybrids. The range Citroën it is electrified and provides vehicles for everyone and for any use. The French brand in Italy is present with the Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid Plug-In SUV, the Citroën ë-C4 Electric And Citroën AMI – 100% ëlectric. The latter is also available in the version MY AMI Cargo for professionals. The latest arrival is new Citroën C5 X Hybrid Plug-In.

The Citroën electrified range also includes electric vans and commercial vehicles ë -Berlingo Electric, ë-Jumpy, ë-Jumper, ë-SpaceTourer, the van up to 9 seats in 100% electric version and the new one ë-Berlingo Hydrogen with hydrogen fuel cell system.

Autonomy of Citroën electric cars and vans

Autonomy and charging times are two elements that often cause concern when it comes to electric mobility, but electrified vehicles Citroën they can count on sufficient mileage. For example the ë-C4 Electric offers up to 357 km of autonomy In the WLTP cycle.

Citroën ë-C4 electric with 357 range

In addition, all Citroën electric vehicles, except the smallest AMI equipped with battery from 50 kWh can be recharged to 80% in 30 minutes from a public charging station from 100 kW in super fast mode.

Small chapter apart for the revolutionary Citroën AMI, approved as a quadricycle and can be driven with an AM license.

Citroën AMI electric car

The electric machine can rely on 75 km of autonomy, guaranteed by the battery from 5.5 kWh, which can be fully recharged in 3 hours by one common taken from 220V.

Citroën plug-in hybrid cars, characteristics

In addition to electric cars and vans, the Citroën range also includes larger plug-in hybrid vehicles. The progenitor is the C5 Aircross Hybrid Plug-in SUV, with an autonomy in electric up to 55 km, sufficient to cover daily commutes (in the WLTP cycle).

Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid Plug-In

The traction therefore provides for the petrol engine PureTech 180 hp, the 80 kW electric motor and the electrified automatic gearbox ë-EAT8, for a total power of 225 hp.

This year the new Citroën electrified range has been added C5 X Hybrid Plug-In, which shares the same hybrid architecture as the C% Aircross SUV.

Citroën C5 X ë-hybrid plug-in in charging

The brand new C-segment sedan, with the luggage of a station wagon (545 liters), introduces the Citroën Advanced Comfort Active Suspension, which enhance the impression of traveling on a flying carpet, also thanks to the comfort given by the Advanced Comfort seats.

New C5 X, how it is made VIDEO preview

The feeling of well-being on board is amplified by cutting-edge technologies that simplify life on board, such as the Extended Head Up Display and a series of driving aids that improve the driver’s driving serenity such as Highway Driver Assist, or the new infotainment system with 12 ″ HD touchpad, Natural Voice Recognition and a customizable display via widgets, just like a tablet.

Citroën electric vans, characteristics and range

The Citroën electrification offensive did not spare any segment. In 2020 it involved the range of commercial vehicles, which already today is able to offer a 100% electric offer on its entire range of light commercial vehicles, with ë-Berlingo Electric Van, ë-Jumpy Electric And Electric-Jumper.

Citroën ë-Berlingo Van in charging

The load capacity on these electric vans is the same as we have in their respective thermal versions. From a practical point of view they can also count on an autonomy that, for example, on theë-Jumpy Electric comes to 330 km.

More precisely ë-Jumpy Electric and its version for passenger transport ë-SpaceTourer can travel 230 km or 330 km in the WLTP cycle, depending on whether they are equipped with a battery of 50 kWh or 75 kWh.

Citroën ë-Jumpy in charging

Citroën ë-Jumper Electric can travel up to 224 km, while ë-Berlingo VAN Electric has a range of up to 275 km (both values ​​pending approval in the WLTP cycle).

Van, electric cars for the Citroën family

The Citroën electrified range also embraces the segment of minivans and cars dedicated to large families and for those who need space such as Citroën ë-SpaceTourer and ë-Berlingo.

The first is a 100% electric van which can carry up to 8 people, which rise to 9 in the version for Business professionals. Available in 2 lengths (M: 4.95 m – XL: 5.30 m) and with 2 levels of autonomy (up to 330 km in the WLTP homologation cycle).

Citroën ë-SpaceTourer electric multi-space vehicle

Likewise, the new Citroën ë-Berlingo Electric is characterized by a range of up to 280 km (values ​​currently being approved, in the WLTP cycle), for the 2 lengths and for the internal space up to 7 people.

Photo of the electrified Citroën range

