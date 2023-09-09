On the occasion of the “European Week of Sustainable Mobility”, scheduled from 16 to 22 September, Citroën with the support of Stellantis Financial Services has created a ËASY GO, the leasing formula dedicated to the ë-C4 and ë-C4 intended for private customers. Among the many strong points of this new offer, two stand out: affordable fee, and wallbox included for home charging.

Advantageous offer

A practical example: with a monthly fee starting from just 199 euros and a down payment of 2,500 euros, it will be possible to immediately get behind the wheel of a Citroën ë-C4 with a 100 kW 136hp S&S Feel electric motor. And thanks to this same formula, the customer has three years time to use the car: at the end of this period, you can decide whether to replace the car, redeem it or return it without additional chargeswith the exception of a charge of €0.05/km if the vehicle has exceeded the maximum mileage of 15,000 km in total.

Wallbox included

Accessibility, flexibility and, as mentioned, greater simplicity in charging: in fact, one is included in this new offer Wallbox, the innovative compact charging device that mounts on the wall and has been specifically designed for home charging of electric vehicles. Last, not least, the fact that the Citroën ËASY GO benefits from the state incentive of 5,000 euros in the event of scrapping of an M1 category vehicle (complied with the requirements set out in the State Contribution Prime Ministerial Decree of 6 April 2022 – GU n.113 of 16-05-2022 and subsequent additions and updates).