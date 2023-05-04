Not only the Peugeot e-2008 has been renewed, but also the Citroën ë-C4. And it has more range.

peugeot going well in the Netherlands. Both with the 208 as the 2008 they are doing good business. The latter has been renewed today, with the car not only getting a breath of fresh air but also more range. Then of course we mean the electric e-2008.

Why we mention Peugeot in an article about Citroën? Well, the renewed powertrain of the e-2008 can also be found in the Citroën ë-C4. That was of course entirely in line with expectations, but we have to report it anyway.

The Citroën ë-C4 is not a facelift, the update is purely in the powertrain. Just like the Peugeot e-2008, the e-208 and the Jeep Avenger, the ë-C4 has now also received the larger 54 kWh battery pack. This is also linked to the stronger electric motor (with 156 hp instead of 136 hp).

So it is all from the same cloth, but the Citroën ë-C4 does have more range than its Stellantis brothers. The ë-C4 has up to 421 km range according to the WLTP figures, while the Peugeot e-2008 and Jeep Avengers having to make do with 406 and 392 km respectively. The difference will be mainly in the streamline.

The Citroën ë-C4 had a range of 350 km to date. With the renewed powertrain, there is therefore an additional 71 km of range. Nevertheless, you can charge the battery just as quickly (or slowly), with a charging capacity of up to 100 kW.

The update applies to both the ë-C4 and the ë-C4 X. Citroën proudly announces that they are the only brand to have two electric models in the C-segment, but these are of course just variants of the same car. The C4 X is the sedan version of the C4, nothing more and nothing less.

This article Citroën ë-C4 (X) immediately trumps the new e-2008 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Citroën #ëC4 #immediately #trumps #e2008