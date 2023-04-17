When was the last time you heard someone say they bought a new Volkswagen Jetta? Or explain why exactly they had gone for the sedan version, and not the hatchback? That was probably when Philip Freriks still presented the news instead of The smartest person.

In the past (and in some cases even earlier) sedan versions of the Opel Astra, Renault Megane or Ford Focus were still sold in our region. Not much, even then, but now the body shape in the C-segment is almost extinct. Actually, the only cars in that class that can still count on any enthusiasm are the Audi A3 Limousine and the Mercedes A-class Limousine. And did you even know that there is a sedan version of the Mazda 3 for sale?

Which sedans do we want here?

In this corner of Europe, a sedan only becomes interesting from the 3-series or the A4 segment, otherwise people don’t really want it. We are not sure exactly why we did not keep smaller sedans in the Netherlands. Why are we mixing up our dinner here? Why do we congratulate everyone on one person’s birthday at a party? Each country has its own preferences, so to speak.

Head to eastern Europe, the Middle East or South America and you’ll see on the street that they have a sedan version of almost every common hatchback. And often they really look like a hatchback with a trunk added afterwards. But that doesn’t matter to buyers there.

Behold the Citroën ë-C4 X

Still, Citroën thinks we are up for a new sedan in the Golf or Focus segment; because of this C4 X, which only comes to the Netherlands and Belgium as an electric Citroën ë-C4 X Feel. Incidentally, you see it more that brands are breathing new life into unpopular body shapes: here and there, for example, the MPV is suddenly used again.

Calling the C4 X the saloon version of the C4 is no oversimplification. The nose is completely the same, only the back is different. Oh, and the infotainment screen is a generation younger. What then distinguishes this sedan from all other previous sedans that died an inglorious death here?

The appearance of the ë-C4 X

Ask the folks at Citroën and they’ll tell you you’re looking at ‘a cross between the elegant silhouette of a fastback, the modern look of an SUV and the timeless sophistication and spaciousness of a four-door’. Now we know that nothing is as useless as the opinion of motoring journalists about the appearance of a car (let that be something you can judge for yourself by looking at the photos), but we think it is.

The back may not fit well with the nose, but the bulky rear and the unusual proportions – it does have its charm. We have to say right away that we still think the Volvo S60 Cross Country is a great thing, so don’t worry too much about our opinion.

The range of the Citroen

Due to its new roofline, the C4 X is slightly more aerodynamic, which gives it 3 kilometers extra range compared to the regular ë-C4. Saves another three quarters of an hour walking. The specified range of the ë-C4 X is 360 kilometers, which indicates that the sedan still has the technology of the previous generation of electric Stellantisjes.

The 54-kWh battery has now arrived at DS (see page 060) instead of this 50-kWh unit. Saves you such in combination with a number of other improvements

40 kilometers range, which is an even longer walk. Certainly not something you want to do four nights in a row, we think.

Driving behavior of the sedan version

Fortunately, driving the ë-C4 X is perfectly fine. Like its hatchback brother, Citroën focuses on comfort and not on sportiness. A car in this segment will never rock like a Rolls-Royce, but the C4 X is noticeably softer than comparable cars. Very pleasant. The fact that this sedan is only available fully electric is a perfect decision.

Switching gears yourself or a small petrol engine that has to make just too much effort would detract from the flexibility. The electric motor does not respond strongly to the right pedal, which ensures smooth and linear acceleration. In the kickdown, the 260 Nm and 136 hp provide a 0-to-100 sprint of 9.5 seconds, with the first few seconds of course feeling the smoothest.

The interior in the Feel

The chairs are nice and soft, but the seat is a bit on the short side. It turns out to be difficult for tall people to find a really nice seat, which could perhaps be solved with a slightly deeper adjustable steering wheel. In terms of finish, you imagine yourself a segment lower.

You come across quite a bit of hard plastic, the head-up display projects on a separate glass instead of on the windshield and there are few frills. It is nice that Citroën is going for old-fashioned rotary knobs for the heating and air conditioning again; that was once different. Furthermore, everything is exactly where you expect it and works well.

In terms of legroom, you would rather think that you are driving a class higher. The Citroën ë-C4 X Feel might be perfect for parents who want to sell their MPV, but have grown children who refuse to leave home. We dare to call the combined legroom generous, you can easily park two sets of adult legs behind each other. We specifically say the legs, because the headroom in the back is relatively disappointing.

Final verdict of the Citroën C4 X

For those who like the normal C4, but would like a little more challenge with parallel parking: the wheelbase is the same as that of the C4, but the rear protrudes a bit further. The trunk space measures 510 liters, or even 1,360 liters with the rear seats folded. Because of the large trunk (which does not have a huge opening), Citroën also thinks that they can sell this sedan a lot to companies. So taxis. Abroad you can also get the C4 X with combustion engines, so there is a chance that one will pick you up at the airport on your next holiday to the sun.

Charmed by the C4 X? If you are not in a hurry, you can wait for the facelift, which will be able to drive a little further. On the other hand, you can also keep waiting (just like with telephones); there will always be something new arriving ‘soon’. Or take a look at Tesla; they now also offer a Model 3 (after a significant price reduction) for about 4,000 euros more than the ë-C4 X costs. If you still want a sedan…

Specifications of the Citroën ë-C4 X Feel (2023)

engine

1 electric motor

136 hp

260 Nm

50 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 9.5 seconds

top 150 km/h

Consumption (average)

15.0kWh/100km A Label

Range (assignment)

360 km (WLTP)

Loading time

5 hours 15 minutes at 11 kW

30 min. at 100 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,600×1,800x

1,525 mm (lxwxh)

2,670mm (wheelbase)

1,559 kilograms

510 / 1,360 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 40,990 (NL)

€38,122 (B)