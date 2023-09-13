At the beginning of last July Citroën expanded the electric range of C4 and C4X with a more powerful version and with a longer autonomy of its two models. Thanks to a new, more efficient and high-performance engine, capable of delivering 115 kW, or 156 HP, of maximum power, and a 54 kWh advanced chemistry battery, capable of guaranteeing 420km of autonomy in the WLTP cycle. Well, just in recent days we have had the opportunity to test this new version of Citroën ë-C4 and ë-C4

Key features

But before delving into our test drive, let’s quickly recap the main features we already know about the Citroën ë-C4 and ë-C4 on efficiencyguaranteed not only by the engine and battery mentioned above but also by planning and design: in particular, Citroën has decided to give its full electric a silhouette which flows seamlessly into the tailgate which features a roof line that is not only clean but also dynamic, in the name of optimizing aerodynamics, to mount them 18″ tires A+ which reduce rolling resistance and minimize energy loss due to friction, and to equip it with standard equipment such as heat pump which optimizes the energy efficiency of heating and air conditioning.

Motor and battery

As mentioned, the key to the success of this new version of Citroën is the ë-C4 and ë-C4 up to 360 km) is represented by the combination of a more powerful engine and a larger battery. Focus on the two elements: the Hybrid synchronous electric motor it has replaced the permanent magnet synchronous electric engine and now delivers, in addition to 260 Nm of maximum torque, 115 kW or 156 HP of overall power, equal to 15 kW or 20 HP more than the previous one; the battery, however, boasts one maximum capacity of 54 kWh4 kWh more than the current electric offer, is equipped with liquid circulation thermal regulation and a heat pump as standard and enjoys a different chemistry distributed over 102 cells and 17 modules, given that instead of 60% nickel, 20% manganese and 20% cobalt we find in this case a higher nickel ratio (80% nickel, 10% manganese and 10% % cobalt).

Extended autonomy and fast charging

The result? Better energy density, and consequent longer battery life: data in hand, in fact, the maximum autonomy is 420 kilometres, 17% more compared to the previous version. Small note on charging, keeping in mind that on this new version of the Citroën ë-C4 and ë-C4 And that’s not all: both models are compatible with the fast chargingand in this case from a 100 kW public charging station it is possible to go from 20% to 80% of the charge in less than 30 minutes.

Maximum comfort

And so we come to our driving experience, which was overall positive both in terms of comfort and in terms of performance provided by the car. We drove both versions of the ë-C4, therefore both the standard one and the X variant, and the concept exalted by the French car manufacturer of “relaxing drive” we actually found it: the substantial total absence of vibrations was surprising, as was the silence of the engine and therefore of the car when driving. Two factors made us have an extremely comfortable experience, both behind the wheel and as passengers: a system of soft suspensions innovative on the one hand, Advanced Comfort seats on the other.

Snappy electric

The car turned out snappy at the right pointas was to be expected given that the object of our test was the most powerful version of ë-C4 and ë-C4 Discordant responses regarding the two displays available to the driver: the one relating to the digital instrument panel and positioned behind the steering wheel is rather small and perhaps excessively minimal in style, although it contains the information necessary for driving, while the one dedicated to the infotainment system is certainly more generous in terms of dimensions and also more intuitive to consult and use. Both the gearbox and driving mode selector, three in total (Eco, Normal and Sport), are located in the central tunnel and it is easy for the driver to interact with them. Finally, the use of plastic for interior finishes and coverings is excessive. We close with i prices: the new ë-C4 with 156 HP engine can only be purchased in the Shine version and has a price list starting from 41,750 euros turnkey, similar to that of the ë-C4 in the X variant which instead starts from 41,800 euros turnkey hand.