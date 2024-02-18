The arrival on Italian roads again is approaching Citroen e-C3. The new generation of the French best seller has in fact debuted in Italian showrooms after having been previewed at the Sanremo Festival. The Double Chevron electric city car aims to offer accessible mobility, thanks to a competitive price set at 23,900 euros and a very simple offer with only two trim levels available, You and Max.

Battery and autonomy for the new Citroen e-C3

The new Citroen e-C3 is 4.01 cm long was born on the Smart Car platform, derived from CMP and previously used for regions such as Asia and South America. This is the first electric version of the Double Chevron best seller and uses a 44 kWh LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery pack to guarantee a driving range of up to 320 km in the WLTP cycle. The charging capacity rapid 100 kW direct current allows you to go from 20 to 80% of capacity in 26 minutes. Standard AC charging, from 20% to 80%, takes approximately 4h10 using 7kW power, or 2 hours and 50 minutes if 11kW power is available. The standard equipment includes the Mode 3 cable for charging at home with the Wallbox and for public charging stations. The cable allows charging from a 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase Wallbox. The 11 kW (three-phase) on-board charger is available on both versions at a price of 400 euros.

The e-C3 engine

Pushing the new Citroen e-C3 is there an 83 kW engine (113 HP) which allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 11 seconds and a top speed of 135 km/h. The design has also been renewed, which takes advantage of some of the stylistic features offered by the Oli concept car, also bringing the new logo to its debut. The style uses a mix of contrasting vertical and horizontal lines. This distinctive design is evident in the taller, more upright front end with the large oval logo and gloss black grilles, as well as the three-level front and rear headlights. The side profile features sculpted lines that capture the light, while the rear features a technical sculpture with an oval logo and light clusters that recall the front design.

The social electric

To make this model more accessible, the French car manufacturer has proposed the formula “Citroën Social Electric” which in combination with the recently approved and soon to be applied state incentives which provides zero down payment, a monthly fee of 49 euros per month – TAN 3.3% – and Wallbox included. On the occasion of the dealership debut of the new Citroen e-C3, the new brand identity expressed by the showrooms characterized by bright colours, new materials and new graphics also debuted at Stellantis & You in Milan.