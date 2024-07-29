Citroen electrifies the island of Ischia, one of the most renowned locations in Campania for its splendid land and sea landscape, a destination for nature and seaside tourism. The Double Chevron brand has decided to stand alongside the Municipality that is committed to safeguarding the naturalistic heritage of its land and sea, protecting the environment, the beauty of its landscapes and its terrestrial and marine fauna, as well as improving the quality of life of its inhabitants and its numerous tourists.

The project

This is why the “Citroën Drive Ischia Electric” project was born, which perfectly reflects the Brand’s commitment to the energy transition process. On the day of the Feast of Sant’Anna, a tradition that dates back to the last century and which attracts hundreds of tourists every year, a fleet of four Citroën Ami and the electric Citroën Ë-C4 is available to the Municipality.

Citroen’s vision for mobility

“We have a strong belief in this project, as it perfectly reflects our vision of an increasingly sustainable and responsible future mobility. – commented Giovanni Falcone, Managing Director of Citroën Italy – We aim to expand our range of low-emission vehicles, with the goal of electrifying 100% of our models. We also want to raise awareness among citizens about the importance of their contribution to improving our planet. The Citroën Drive Ischia Electric project is a perfect example of how a synergic collaboration between the public and private sectors can transform the status quo. Citroën’s electric offer responds to this mission, adapting both to the daily needs of the local administration and to the sustainability needs of this beautiful island. This project is part of a broader institutional initiative that has already involved other islands, such as La Maddalena, Ponza and Carloforte, demonstrating great environmental sensitivity in line with our electrification path”.