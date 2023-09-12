The appointment with the European Mobility Week is renewed, the European Commission’s annual awareness initiative on the topic of sustainable urban mobility,

plays an important role as a muse for this year Citroën, leading to the creation of a vast umbrella of activities and events concerning electric mobility and closely connected to the values ​​of the initiative launched in 2002.

This year the basic theme of the campaign will be “Energy Saving”, an invitation to reflect on the central issue of energy consumption, and in particular, on the preponderant role that urban mobility plays in the exponential growth of such consumption and costs in environmental terms, which weigh heavily on the community. The choice of sustainable mobility plays a leading role in improving urban liveability and, consequently, in achieving the goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, as indicated in the European Green Deal.

Citroën fits into this scenario in a natural and coherent way, with the “Citroën Drive All Electric” project, consolidating its constant commitment to the energy transition process. Since 2022, in fact, the Brand has animated and electrified numerous Italian islands, including Carloforte, La Maddalena and the Island of Ponza, delivering fleets of electric vehicles with the aim of spreading the culture of environmental respect and safeguarding the cultural heritage and naturalistic of the Bel Paese. This project was made possible thanks to Citroën’s vast and heterogeneous electric range, which ranges from 100% electric cars such as Ë-C4, Ë-C4 X, Ë-Berlingo and Ë-Spacetourer, to the entire electric range of commercial vehicles. Not to forget Ami 100% electric, a non-conformist and revolutionary mobility solution, 100% electric, accessible from 14 years old and therefore ideal for explaining the advantages of sustainable mobility to young people too.

Such an important challenge requires a distinctive collective effort. Therefore, Citroën intends to take advantage of the European initiative to explain to all potential customers the problems related to environmental pollution and its possible solutions, involving the Group’s dealer network in its entirety, so that they marry the values ​​of the European Mobility Week with local activations and events on the opening day of 16 September 2023.

From 4pm, the Citroën network will come alive with meetings and workshops at its offices, focusing on the presentation of concepts related to sustainable mobility and introducing the innovative CITROËN ËASY GO leasing offer dedicated to the E-C4 and E-C4X and intended for private and professional customers

This moment of sharing will provide the opportunity to discuss and promote the vehicles in the Brand’s electric range, emphasizing the advantages of a worry-free electric driving experience, made accessible to all thanks to a financial plan that includes home charging.

Alessandro Musumeci, Marketing Director of Citroën Italia, said: “The initiative integrates impeccably into Citroën’s overall strategic vision, making a significant contribution to our commitment to promoting electrification. We face this direction with great determination, aiming to pave the way towards a better future, thanks also to the wide range of electric solutions offered by Citroën which is ideally suited to the sustainability needs of cities. With the Citroën Easy GO offer, we promise to finally make electric accessible to everyone, offering Ë-C4 at €199 per month, with the home charging solution included. The offer is extremely flexible, as it allows you to replace, redeem or return the car after 3 years, thus guaranteeing you can experience electric driving with peace of mind.

