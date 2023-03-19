Citroen imitates BBB, but in the car industry.

What a pleasure it was this week. Politicians who interpreted their loss in an extreme way. Rutte, Kaag and Baudet in particular did not really realize that voters turned their backs on them en masse. In that respect, Wopke Hoekstra did it smarter: confirm and collect the loss in advance.

The BBB (founded by a communication agency that helps agricultural giants to sell their products to farmers) mainly scored very well by giving the people what they want. The ‘free beer motion’ will undoubtedly pass quickly. Citroën comes up with a similar tactic. They will also give the people what they want: affordable cars.

Lemon goes full BBB

Especially when it comes to electric cars, things are still very difficult. You can only buy a new EV if you are an elitist GroenLinks yup, but that is not always possible for the hardworking PvdA member (strange that people are trying to combine those two parties).

A series of electric cars from Citroën is coming that will be ‘aggressively priced’ and feature ‘kick-ass’ designs.

Pierre Leclerq disagrees Coach. Citroën wants to tackle competitors such as Fiat, Opel and MG hard. Citroën now belongs to the Stellantis group, to which Fiat and Opel also belong. So the technique may be somewhat similar.

The Autocar article mentions a starting price of 25,000 pounds, the equivalent of 28,350 euros. Then you have to be a member of the Provincial Council in the Netherlands to be able to afford that. Don’t worry: you can become one pretty quickly.

Mr. Leclerc is very enthusiastic about the new affordable Citroën, that much is clear:

We’ll have great products coming soon that I think are really great in terms of design. It’s going to be super cool. I mean, we look forward to putting those cars on the road. Prices will be so competitive. We can only be proud that we did it. So I think we have a big role to play in the automotive industry over the next few years. Pierre Leclerq, is clearly looking forward to it.

Do they have gold in their hands?

Now we have to admit, they seem to have found an important market segment here. Electric cars do not always look attractive and are very expensive. If the Honda e had a slightly better powertrain at a much better price, that car would have been a hit. The interest in that car was enormous until the price was announced. Then everyone dropped out.

In terms of technology, the compact electric Citroën will use the CMP platform. That now includes the Peugeot e-208 and Opel Corsa-e. That means a front-wheel drive with 136 hp and a battery pack of 50 kWh.

One way to keep prices low is to keep the car simple. For example, there will be no quickly outdated infotainment system, but a single screen for the driver to which you can connect your phone.

A little telephone has sufficient computing power to provide navigation and multimedia in your voiture. You can expect the new electric models from Citroën ‘in the coming years’. So please wait until the next election.

Read more? These are the 10 cheapest cars of 2023 in the Netherlands!

This article Citroën does BBB, stands up for citizens first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Citroën #BBB #stands #citizens