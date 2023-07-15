The quadricycle market, and in particular the electric ones, is proving to be constantly growing. For this reason Citroen raises the importance of the small Do you love in its range: a zero-emission, accessible and inclusive mobility solution, it is taken by many other car manufacturers as a reference in the sector. The numbers for the moment prove the strategy of the French brand right, which however does not want to be satisfied and aim higher and higher.

Citroen is not satisfied

“The quadricycle market is driven by the electric part, and the electric part is driven by Citroen Ami. vWe wish we had more of them on the roads“, underlined Alessandro Musumeci, Citroen Italy Marketing Director. The growth that has involved this market segment in Italy has in any case been quite evident: if we look at quadricycles as a whole, from 2020 to 2022 they have increased by over 4,000 units, and even in the first half of the year their trend is positive; as for the individual electricity segment, on the other hand, the growth was even more exponential, just think that i quadricycles IV registered in the first six months of this year, 3,866, are more than all those marketed throughout 2021, 3,767.

Encouraging market share

Within this market, Citroen stands out for a very substantial market share: dominates in the segment of fully electric quadricycles only, with a share of 52% in the first six months of this 2023 (it was 55% in all of 2022 and 62% in 2021), does not disdain not even among quadricycles as a whole, with a 30% share in the first half of the year (up from 29% for all of 2022 and 22% for all of 2021).

Range is Ami’s strength

“We have several projects underway with Citroen Ami, and we can boast 63 ambassadors throughout Italy who in one year have made more than 2,000 demos, of which 20% online, counting up to 258 Ami sold and thus representing the third contributor channel – continued Musumeci – However, Ami’s strength is its range: can be driven from 14 years of age, recharges in about 4 hours, boasts 75 km of autonomy, can only be purchased completely online and has an affordable price. And above all, it has a very broad line-up: today we have many versions of Ami, all personalized and customisable, and more will come in the future”.