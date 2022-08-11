fEarn like God in France” was the slogan Citroën once used to advertise the DS. The brand has said goodbye to the complex hydropneumatic suspension, but not to the idea of ​​relaxed gliding. This is evidenced by the stately C5X, which inherits the C5 that died five years ago and has recently rounded off the brand portfolio.

The 4.81 meter long mid-range model is neither a classic sedan nor an SUV, but what we believe to be a successful mix of a four-door quasi-coupé with a sloping rear, a practical station wagon and a higher crossover. The C5X stands out from the crowd. We were on the road with it for two weeks in the highest motorization, the 224 hp plug-in hybrid petrol engine, and we were asked several times about the car’s design. 44 980 euros are for him in the price list. The engine range also includes a 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol engine with 131 hp and a 1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with 181 hp, but no diesel. Front-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic are mandatory for all versions.