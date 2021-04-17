C.itroën is a bank when it comes to prestigious limousines. Think of the divine DS or the presidential CX. Today’s generations can hardly remember these models and associate the French brand with small cars and SUVs. But Citroën doesn’t want to let go of the thought and is now even trying a triple jump. The new C5X should be a symbiosis of elegant sedan, trendy SUV and practical station wagon. CEO Vincent Cobée wants the 4.80 meter long model to be understood as the “most expressive expression of today’s Citroën idea”.

It stands elevated on the large wheels, provides space between the axles, which are 2.78 meters apart, follows its own design lines with a certain dynamic and ends with an unusual rear, the sloping course of which is not a sure-fire success in the market. But at least Citroën dares to do something again.

Inside, the dashboard stretches out, a large screen and voice control are compulsory. Fine space is promised, especially in the back seat. We will take a seat there and at the steering wheel as soon as possible, the presentation was initially via video conference.









On the move, the French brand lives from the reputation of its hydropneumatic suspension, which, however, is not celebrating a resurrection. In this sense, more mundane suspension, which is actively designed in the plug-in model, as well as heavily upholstered seats are responsible for the comfort. Peace and serenity on board were at the top of the specifications. The trunk has a capacity of 545 liters and can be expanded by folding down the rear seats.

On the drive side, Citroën reaches into the corporate shelf. Although the car is predestined for long journeys, the French do without a diesel engine. There will be two power levels with petrol as fuel as well as the plug-in hybrid known from the C5 Aircross with 225 hp and a standard range of around 50 kilometers. The board did not want to be elicited more details yet. This also applies to the price structure. It was made clear, however, that future emission standards should be achieved with advancing electrification, a fully electric version of the C5X was not planned. The market launch is planned for the turn of the year.