There Citroën C5 X now it is also available in the new variant hybrid PHEV 180 ë-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid, which in the range joins the version already present Plug-in Hybrid 225 e-EAT8. This engine also makes its debut on the flagship, after it made its appearance on the C5 Aircross SUV.

Citroën C5 X plug-in hybrid 180 HP, characteristics

The new engine 180 ë-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid in the range of the Citroën C5 X replaces the version a PureTech 180 petrol. The plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a 150 HP 1.6 PureTech petrol with a 81 kW (110 HP) electric motorpowered by a 12.4 kWh lithium battery (11.3 kWh useful).

The electric range is 62 km

The traction develops a total power of 180 HP and 360 Nmwhile the autonomy only in electric mode is 62km on WLTP (71 km in the urban cycle), up to a maximum speed of 135 km/h and with CO2 emissions equal to 27 g/km. This engine is associated with the ë-EAT8 automatic transmission last generation.

Citroën C5 X ADAS level 2

On this version and on the whole range of the Citroën C5 X in 2023 a new one is available ADAS systemwhich allows the level 2 semi-autonomous driving.

The ADAS equipment of the Citroën C5 X is enriched with the Highway Driver Assist 2.0

It is about theHighway Driver Assist 2.0 which allows the semi-automatic lane change (from 70 km/h up to 180 km/h), the speed regulation warning based on Speed ​​Limit and a sensor on the steering wheel to check if the driver is in control of the vehicle.

Photo Citroën C5 X

Citroën C5 X video

New C5 X, how it looks VIDEO preview

You may also be interested in this content

Citroën C5 X features

Hybrid car tax

All hybrid cars 2023

Hybrid car classification

How the full hybrid works

How plug-in hybrid works

How the mild hybrid works

See now also the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

C5 X Price List Used ads C5 X

What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

The article Citroën C5 X plug-in hybrid 180 HP, characteristics comes from newsauto.it.

#Citroën #plugin #hybrid #characteristics