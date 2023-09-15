Not only Citroën ë-C4 and ë-C4 electric but light hybrid: let’s talk about technology Hybrid 48Vwhich Citroën introduced on June 1st C5 Aircross. And which we have put to the test just in recent days by sitting behind the wheel of the French brand’s SUV.

Impressive silence

Let’s start immediately by saying that the silence driving surprised us in a particular way (especially when compared to what we experienced when we got behind the wheel of the Citroën ë-C4 and ë-C4 Thanks to a propulsion system extremely efficient, composed of elements that combine perfectly with each other: a new generation 1.2 PureTech petrol engine, a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, a belt starter, a new ë-DCS6 electrified gearbox, a 48V lithium ion battery and a voltage converter. Let’s take a closer look at them.

The secrets of the heat engine

The new generation 1.2 PureTech petrol engine was developed by Citroën specifically for hybridisation: just think that 40% of its components are new. The specifications of this combustion engine speak of 3 cylinders and 1199 cm3, a power of 136 HP at 5500 rpm and a maximum torque of 230 Nm at 1750 rpm. Performance and robustness of this thermal engine are guaranteed by a variable geometry turbocharger and the distribution chain chosen by the French brand. In terms of emissions and consumption, however, we are talking about a unit that complies with the Euro 6.4 standard and operates according to the Miller cycle.

Electric protagonist

As for the permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, the contribution in terms of performance is not that minimal: on its own it is in fact capable of developing a peak power of 21 kWequal to 28 HP, and a maximum torque of 55 Nm. Sufficient specifications to allow the C5 Aircross to proceed in 100% electric mode in different scenarios: perhaps for reduced torque needs or at low speeds, or even during maneuvers or when slowing down. Not only that: the task of assisting the ICE engine is also performed when the car is started, while during deceleration it acts as a battery charge generator and helps reduce brake wear.

Very smooth shifting

As for the other components, the belt starter motor is powered by 48V and allows you to start the petrol engine without ever hesitating. The 48V lithium ion battery boasts an available capacity of 432 Wh, and its implementation in the car has been studied by the French car manufacturer to guarantee the maximum boot space: not surprisingly, it was installed under the left front seat. Finally, the new electrified ë-DCS6 gearbox was particularly fluid: we are talking about a 6-speed transmission (all very short) with double clutch without torque interruption, designed specifically for hybrid technology. The paddles on the steering wheel for changing gear are also available to the driver, which increase the sensation of sportiness while driving but which on this type of car they are not that essential in our opinion.

Extremely high comfort

As for comfort on board the car, the experience certainly is comparable with the one we had behind the wheel of the Citroën ë-C4 and ë-C4 digital instrument panel and the infotainment system, we feel like splitting a spear in favor of the C5 Aircross Hybrid 136, especially as regards the first, larger and more complete in terms of information that can be consulted behind the steering wheel (blue speedometer to indicate 100% electric driving , energy flow of the hybrid engine, battery charge level, driving mode via a power indicator Charge, Eco and Power, percentage of distance traveled in electric, instant and average mode, and so on). Staying on the topic of comfort, you approve both the suspension and the Citroën Advanced Comfort seats, which guarantee space and modularity not only for the driver but also for those sitting on board as passengers. In short, a car that has passed our examination from almost all points of view, and which has already been available to order in Italy for a few months with a list price starting from 36,500 euros turnkey for the Feel version.