There are car manufacturers that make sportiness and performance their strong point. There are those who instead decide to pay more attention to electricity and sustainability. And finally there are those that have the comfort. Technological comfort, use, travel, acoustics, every type of comfort. The maximum declination of this concept in the Citroen range is represented by the C5 Aircross SUV, which a few months ago we tested on the Lombardy motorways and near Lake Garda and which in recent weeks we have instead had the opportunity to put to the test mainly on urban and city streets near Bologna and its province.

Different contexts, identical sensations: getting behind the wheel of a Citroen C5 Aircross becomes an enormous pleasure considering how big it is comfort that is perceived during the driving phase, even if the road you are going to face has a surface that is not perfectly smooth. In fact, we know that city streets are often dotted with potholes and dips, which, if tackled with the wrong car, risk giving motorists far from memorable driving experiences. This is not the case with the French SUV, which thanks to the Advanced Comfort seats and suspension optimized manages to guarantee maximum comfort for all the other occupants of the vehicle, even when tackling the most tortuous and sudden curves.

To the concept of comfort is added that of sustainability. Yes, because at the beginning of the year Citroen decided to present the restyling of its SUV in the plug-in hybrid version, the one being tested: the engine configuration is based on an internal combustion engine and an 81 2 kW, for a total system power of 225 HP and a maximum torque of 360 Nm. The 13.2 kWh battery that powers the electric motor guarantees a zero-emission range of 55 kilometres, perfect for those who make journeys of not excessive duration in urban and city areas. It deserves a special mention E-Save function, which during our test allowed us at various times to preserve 10 km, 20 km or all the energy present in the battery to be used later. If you do not have this need, you can opt for one of the other three driving modes available to the driver, namely Hybrid, Sport and Electric.

Overall the car has proven to have an attitude balanced and stable, and despite being an SUV in all respects, its mass and crossover dimensions were not particularly felt during turns, even the most demanding ones. Citroen’s work has also led to significant results as regards the gearbox: the Ë-EAT8 automatic transmission has provided very fluid responses at all times, both when engaging gear and when downshifting. Note of merit also for the safety, and consequently for the driver assistance systems: the renewed version of the French SUV in fact benefits from a large ADAS package, which has twenty in all. Among these, the Highway Driver Assist system undoubtedly stands out, which guarantees level 2 autonomous driving. In short, a crossover that deserves appreciation from many points of view.