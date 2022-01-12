Restyling time for Citroen C5 Aircross which has been the protagonist of a renewal in the name of style and technology. The Double Chevron best seller underwent a substantial facelift that made it more modern and captivating while continuing to respect the style that made it successful on the market. The news, however, are still clearly visible, starting with the new front with the redesigned bumper and a more expressive grille in which the LED headlights with divided daytime running lights stand out. Here the chrome and new patterns create a particularly distinctive visual effect.

In the lower part of the front of Citroen C5 Aircross then you can see new air intakes, this time specifically designed to have an aerodynamic function and not just as aesthetic elements. The lines as a whole are now more precise and structured, giving a greater presence and increasing the dynamism of the car. The new 18 ”wheels, mirrors with glossy black caps and a partial reinterpretation of the rear complete the picture of the novelties on the outside. Inside the passenger compartment, the first big difference is represented by the new infotainment system which is based on the 10 ‘touch pad‘that align Citroen C5 Aircross with the latest models of the French brand’s range. The air intakes embedded in the dashboard are thinner while the digitization of the passenger compartment is completed by the 12.5 ”virtual dashboard. The central tunnel does not already have the gear lever, with a push button to select the driving modes and the e-Toggle selector. On the restyling of Citroen C5 Aircross also throw the new Advanced Comfort seats and the new fabrics and inserted with leather effect.

The Eclipse Blue launch color is then added to the range of colors that still include Natural White, Pearl White, Pearl Black, Platinum Gray and Steel Gray. The offer of engines still includes the three-cylinder 1.2 PureTech turbocharged and four-cylinder BlueHDi turbodiesel as well as the plug-in hybrid version based on the 1.6 petrol with a total power of 225 HP, combined with a 13.2 kWh battery pack that guarantees a range of 55 km in full electric.