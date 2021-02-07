S.I make friends with Citroën is no longer easy. There is no limousine, no station wagon, instead rather funny business games with rolling flower pots without security like the Ami One. The lines were sometimes more beguiling, where is it, the seduction of the DS or CX? The charm of a 2CV? From a technical point of view, the brand, which is attributed to extravagance from its tradition, has arrived in the everyday tumult, powerful diesels are disappearing, everything is subordinated to the strict CO2 regime.

In the midst of these constraints and the search for a new identity, a car like the C5 Aircross, an SUV, is in principle promising. And in fact it shows that Citroën builds cars that are perfectly suited to everyday life and that they can compete against VW T-Roc or Renault Captur without hesitation. The 4.50 meter long car impresses with its practical talents. It offers a lot of space in a neatly prepared interior and, at least in the better equipment lines, refrains from all too visible savings efforts, as can be observed in the VW Group.

The seats in the front are comfortable, the ones in the back are fine, and because the second row can be moved lengthways, the C5 is recommended as a fancier family car or moving helper. Those who, like us, choose the only plug-in hybrid in the Citroën portfolio to date for the test, of course, have to live with cables in the trunk that are never put into the intended compartment in everyday life. Or you can leave them in the garage.









The version that can be charged at the socket is ideal for those who want to drive electrically with the zeitgeist or in the city. According to the standard, this can be done 55 kilometers, but under ideal conditions. It snowed during our relationship, and batteries don’t like the cold. So we got 30 kilometers under power. Those who do without the wallbox in the garage and the fast charger on board, which are subject to a surcharge, have to allow for up to seven and a half hours of charging at the household socket.

Only those who do this consistently and usually drive short distances will reduce fuel consumption to a low level. According to the norm, 1.6 liters should be possible, which is, as in every car of this type, a farce. We had to cope with a few motorways, charged wherever possible and achieved an average consumption of 8.6 liters of super plus 2.8 kWh of electricity. The 43 liter tank is therefore too small for long-distance travel.

The pleasantly quiet and smooth running drive from 1.6-liter four-cylinder and electric motor delivers 224 system horsepower, 225 km / h top speed and 8.9 seconds from 0 to 100 km / h. We have the impression that the 6.5 liter diesel with 130 hp and similarly rich torque would be the better option, especially since this car is not made for the nimble drive anyway. The structure leans noticeably in curves. In order to put the chassis in a precarious position, however, it requires gross nonsense. The driver refrains from doing this because the sticky, numb steering is the greatest weak point. Springs and dampers are not a magic carpet, but so far they are pleasantly coordinated. The more the C5 is loaded, the smoother it rolls. The low beam is poor, if you can, you should use LEDs.

Then you can make friends with the C5 Aircross, with every day in family use its strengths come more and more to the fore. Whether it should be the hybrid depends on the lifestyle and on whether you want to indulge in the illusion of the most environmentally friendly driving. It costs from 40,500 euros. Before the subsidy, that’s 5,000 to 8,000 euros more than for the versions with diesel or gasoline.