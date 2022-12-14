The range of Citroën C5 Aircross SUV is enriched with a new version 180 e-EAT8 Plug-in Hybridwhich is added to the current one 225 e-EAT8 Plug-in Hybrid and replaces the PureTech 180 petrol. The electric motor from 81kW (110hp)associated with the thermal unit 1.6 PureTech 150 HPis powered by a 12.4 kWh lithium batterywhich allows an electric autonomy of 58km.
Citroën C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid, traction characteristics
The C5 Aircross SUV Plug-in Hybrid 180 e-AT8 combines a 150 HP 1.6 PureTech petrol engine to an electric motor from 81kW (110hp)and develops a combined power of 180 HP and 360 Nm.
The plug-in drive is matched to the e-EAT8 automatic gearbox of the latest generation and a new generation battery from 12.4 kWh (per 11.3 kWh of effective capacity) composed of 84 cells (41Ah).
This optimized battery, which uses a new chemistrynavigates to 58km (WLTP cycle).
It can be recharged in 1 hour and 40 minutes with a 7.4 kW charger. The declared emissions are equal to 35g/100km of CO2.
Citroën C5 Aircross Plug-in 225 e-EAT8 new battery
There are also news on the version currently available on the market 225 and-EAT8which is equipped with a new 14.2 kWh (12.9 kWh effective capacity). As a result the range has increased by more than 15% in electric mode, passing from 55 km to 64.
For how much Citroën version declares emissions equal to 28g/100km of CO2. The battery can be recharged in less than 2 hours with a charger from 7.4 kW.
Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid Plug-in prices
C5 Aircross Hybrid Plug-in 180 e-EAT8 can be ordered in Italy from 43,350 euros (list price including VAT).
Photo Citroën C5 Aircross
