The range of Citroen C5 Aircross expands in the name of electrification. The SUV of the French brand is in fact now also available with the new one Hybrid 136 enginebased on Hybrid 48V technology and composed of a 48V battery that recharges during certain driving phases, a 136 HP PureTech petrol engine and a new ë-DCS6 gearbox which includes a 21 kW electric motor.

How the engine is made

A deeper look at the composition of the powertrain. The heart is represented by an engine petrol 1.2 PureTech new generation, specifically developed for hybridization and capable of guaranteeing 136 HP of power and 230 Nm of torque. It is accompanied by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motorcapable of developing a peak power of 21 kW and a maximum torque of 55 Nm, a starter motor 48V belt-driven engine that allows you to start your petrol engine quickly and responsively, and a new ë-DCS6 electrified gearbox 6-speed dual clutch and without torque interruption. The whole thing is powered by a 48V lithium-ion battery with an available capacity of 432Wh. Finally, there is a voltage converter, thanks to which part of the electricity produced by the 48 V electric motor is transformed into 12 V to power the car’s equipment.

The advantages

The advantages brought by this version of C5 Aircross are various: numbers in hand, in fact, the Hybrid 136 emits 15% less CO2 compared to the equivalent non-electrified petrol version, and considering that its price is close to that of the diesel version with equivalent engine, it emits almost 12% less CO2 than the latter.

Comprehensive range

Thanks to the introduction of this technology, the Citroen C5 Aircross engine range is complete: Customers looking for an electrified alternative to this 136hp hybrid can opt for the Hybrid Plug-in 180 and Hybrid Plug-in 225, which already account for 40% of model sales. Returning to the Hybrid 136, however, this version can already be ordered in Italy with prices starting from 36,500 euros for the Feel version, while it will arrive in stores in the second half of this year.