In 2025, the Citroen range should expand with a new version of C5 Aircross. But not of C5 X: this is what is leaked, the market has not given very convincing answers to this latest model and so the French brand has decided not to replace it. On the contrary, C5 Aircross should survive a new generation, which will welcome the 100% electric power and will become the flagship model of the Citroen range.

Citroen C5 Aircross 2025

Let us recall that the first generation of Citroen C5 Aircross, which made its debut about six years ago, is currently offered with petrol and hybrid engines. The second will instead switch to the multi-powertrain platform STLA Medium shared with the Peugeot e-3008 and Opel Grandland, and should, as already mentioned, make room for the first time for a fully electric motorizationas also mentioned by Thierry Koskas, the number one of the French brand.

Engine and battery

The specifications of engine and battery are not yet known. What we do know is that the platform on which the new SUV will be built is natively front-wheel drive, and that the single-motor version of the e-3008 delivers over 207 hp of power, although a two-motor version with over 316 hp is also available. The architecture in question can accommodate a 73 kWh or 98 kWh battery, with the latter always in Peugeot’s case guaranteeing a range of approximately 700 km.

STLA Medium Platform

It is true that the STLA Medium platform was developed with a focus on electric power, but it is also true that hybrid engines are supported. And in fact, Koskas himself confirmed that the C5 Aircross will be offered with standard and hybrid engines. plug-in hybridsmaking it the only model in the brand’s future range that will have a PHEV. On the contrary, Citroen’s CEO has closed the door to a new C5 X: “It’s the flagship today, but it’s pretty marginal. Not because it’s not successful: its market share is pretty good, but the segment is absolutely tiny.”