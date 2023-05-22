Were you dying for a petrol crossover sedan? Do we have good news for you.

With a mega concern like Stellantis, everything becomes a bit uniform, but Citroën is still Citroën. What do you expect from Lemon? Comfortable cars with a quirky design. For that you are still at the right address with the French. And if that’s not your thing, Citroën just isn’t your brand.

The new C4 is a fine example (or ugly, if you like) of eccentric French design. Last year, another version was added, which was just as stubborn: the C4 X. This is a crossover between a sedan and an er… crossover.

This is not exactly a car that people are waiting for, you might think. Nothing could be further from the truth. According to Citroën, there is a “high demand” for petrol versions of the C4 X. And we didn’t have that in the Netherlands yet, because there was only the fully electric ë-C4 X.

Because people are apparently eager for a petrol C4 X, it is now also coming to the Netherlands. There is a choice of two versions: the PureTech 100 and the PureTech 130. We also know those engines from the normal Citroën C4 (and a lot of other models).

Citroën also immediately tells you what the C4 X should cost on petrol. The starting price is €32,560. For that money you have the version with 100 hp in the ‘Feel’ version. This gives you standard 18-inch rims, Full LED headlights, rear parking sensors and the necessary driver assistance systems.

The additional cost compared to the normal C4 is not too bad: the C4 X is €850 more expensive. For that money you get a car that is 24 centimeters longer, which fully benefits the trunk space. You can store 510 liters in it, against 310 liters in the standard C4. You can judge for yourself whether the C4 X is also more beautiful. But at least it is a real Citroën.

