Launched in early 2021 in Europe, C4 and ë-C4 have been able to establish themselves in the very competitive segment of C-segment sedans. The undisputed stars of this market, the C4 and ë-C4 have already won over 30,000 customers in 6 months in Europe. “With New C4, Citroën makes a strong return to the compact sedan segment thanks to a decisive style and undisputed comfort. Moreover, the only model in its segment to offer the freedom of choice of engine, thanks to a 100% electric version, it progressively imposes itself in the sales of electric vehicles in Europe, and climbs on the podium of the best-selling electric compact sedans “ Arnaud Ribault said, head of Citroen Europe.

New Citroën C4 and ë-C4 quickly established themselves on the French car market: first among C-segment sedans sold to individuals in the first half of 2021, C4 confirms sales performance in July and August. C4 ranks ahead of the VW Golf, with a 19% stake in the retail channel. Among the sedans in the C segment in all sales channels, the C4 is in 3rd place in the first 6 months of the year, with a share in the segment of 13.3%. In Spain, its country of production, the C4 is in 2nd place in the compact sedan segment, behind Toyota Corolla, with a segment share of 9.5%. In Portugal, Citroën’s new compact takes 3rd place, with a segment share of almost 12%. In other European countries, C4 stands out above all in Italy and Belgium, markets in which it occupies 6th place in its category.

Starts very well Ë-C4, the 100% electric version of C4, which already accounts for 15% of overall C4 registrations in Europe. Of the total number of C4s sold, registrations of ë-C4 in the Netherlands account for 38%, in Germany they are 27% and in the United Kingdom 20.5%. In France, the share of ë-C4 on total C4 registrations is 10.2%, a percentage that continues to increase from month to month. After 6 months of marketing, in Europe the ë-C4 ranks 3rd in the electric compact sedan segment, with a segment share of 8%, behind VW I.D3 and Nissan Leaf. Ë-C4 achieves excellent results in various countries: 2nd place in Spain with 28.5% of registrations in the C segment of C electric sedans, 3rd place in France with a segment share of 22% and 3rd place in Italy with a segment share of 14.6%.

With bold styling, the C4 and ë-C4 offer a new interpretation of the compact sedan. Equipped with a raised structure with strong lines, the silhouette manages to combine the elegance and dynamism of a sedan with an SUV look, for more strength and character. Its welcoming and technological interior immediately expresses well-being, comfort and modernity. C4 and ë-C4 also offer the comfort of choosing between 3 types of engines: electric from 100 kW (136 HP) with a range of up to 350 km that allows great freedom of movement, new generation Euro 6d petrol 100 HP to 155 HP (depending on the country) or Diesel from 110 HP to 130 HP. With C4 and ë-C4, the promise of comfort in a Citroën has been kept! Driving comfort is guaranteed by the suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Dampers and by the Advanced Comfort seats. Comfort on board is ensured by a very spacious interior, several very functional storage compartments and numerous technologies, including the Head-up Display.