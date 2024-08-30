Who knows if, as rumoured, the updated version of the Citroen C4 will actually make its debut at the next Paris Motor Show. What is certain is that the French car manufacturer is also carrying out development tests on the new model these days: this is demonstrated by the prototypes recently spotted on board a truck during their transport, one of which was also caught in the test phase. driving on public roads.

Renovated interiors

Let’s start this time from the interiorseven if there should be very few new features: we are moving towards a complete confirmation of the passenger compartment of the current Citroen C4, with the only exceptions being a Slightly revised steering wheel which sports the French brand’s updated logo, combined with tricolour seats and the familiar gloss black trim.

Citroen C4 Restyling

Externally, however, the front part is expected to be new high mounted headlights and thinner lower daytime running lights, while at the rear the optical signature should be made up of new taillights with horizontal elements (the updated Citroen logo will also be present in this case). The overview of external changes is completed by a revised front fascia with the new Citroen logo and the elimination of the accent under the front doors.

Engine range confirmed?

As for engines, Carscoops reports that the entire range could be confirmed. Just a few months ago, Citroen introduced the C4 Hybrid 136, which features a 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol engine, a 48V lithium-ion battery and a dual-clutch transmission with an integrated 29 hp electric motor. The fully electric version of the model, on the other hand, was improved over the course of last year with a new model equipped with a 156 hp electric motor and a 54 kWh battery pack, for a guaranteed range of 420 km in the WLTP cycle.