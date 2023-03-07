The Citroen range evolves

2023 has started for a few months now, and Citroen has opened the ball by announcing a renewal of the range for the C4 models, also in the electric version, and the C5 X. Aesthetic and technological innovations for the compact sedan, which extend to the line-up engine as regards the flagship. A series of evolutions which, according to the French house itself, are applicable on the Italian market starting from the March 3 price list.

New infotainment…

Let’s start with the C4 and e-C4, which make their debut in Italy with the latest generation infotainment system My Citroen Drive Plus, which replaces the My Citroen Drive connected navigation system: in concrete terms, it is a new extremely intuitive interface, which uses a 10″ HD screen and which can be completely customized by customers thanks to the widget system. Another improvement inherent in the higher quality and graphic richness of the display as a whole, in particular as regards the 3D connected navigation map, which is now displayed in 16:9 format. The digital assistant deserves a mention “Natural Voice Recognition” with built-in voice recognition, capable of understanding 20 languages, providing visual feedback and responding to many commands for the car’s on-board systems. The entire package, which also includes wireless mirroring of your smartphone on the display, is standard starting from the Shine level and optional on the Feel Pack level at a price of 650 euros.

…and two-tone roof

The novelties for the C4 and e-C4 also extend to the stylistic aspect, as Citroen introduces the option of a two-tone roof in which the black shade Pearl Black is applied to the arches and roof to create a single line which, together with the sloping rear window, enhances the very aerodynamic character of this saloon. The French car manufacturer makes it known that, with this new option available at the price of 300 euros, each customer can configure the car to their liking by freely choosing the color of the bodywork, the pack color and the two-tone black roof.

A new plug-in hybrid debuts

As for the C5 X, however, the main novelty concerns the engine range, because the new plug-in hybrid engine makes its debut on the price list 180 and-EAT8, which complements the existing offer of the 225 e-EAT8 plug-in hybrid. This new solution, which replaces the PureTech 180 petrol engine, combines a 150 HP 1.6 PureTech petrol engine with an 81.2 kW electric propulsion unit: the overall power is thus 180 HP, while the maximum torque reaches 360 Nm. combination, in addition to the latest generation e-EAT8 automatic transmission, a 12.4 kWh battery made up of 84 cells is offered, which allows you to travel up to 62 km in the WLTP cycle in 100% electric mode. The overview of this new PHEV version of the raised sedan is completed by the Citroen Advanced Comfort active suspension system, which combines the suspension with double Progressive Hydraulic Dampers with the electronic control of the dampers. Finally debut the Highway Driver Assist 2.0which allows Citroen to take a step forward towards level 2 semi-autonomous driving (the latter evolution will be applicable in Italy starting from the April price list).