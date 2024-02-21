The Citroen C4 And C4 now they are also versions hybrid with 136 HP 48V mild hybrid technology. The new versions join the variants already available, including those completely electrical with 136 and 156 HP engines and 50 and 54 kWh batteries respectively, in addition to “pure” combustion options with engines 100 and 130 HP petrol it's a 130 HP diesel.

The Citroen C4 and C4 X are now equipped with the new Stellantis powertrainwhich includes a turbo-petrol engine from 1.2 PureTech with 136 HP and 230 Nm of couple.

PureTech 48V Hybrid 136 motor

This engine has been updated with a Miller cycle and a new variable geometry turbine and is combined with a 28 HP and 55 Nm electric motor of torque, positioned between the two clutches of the ë-Dcs6 change. The lithium ion battery, located under the driver's seat, has a capacity of 432 Wh.

Consumption and emissions

Citroën says this mild hybrid system can reduce fuel consumption by up to 20% compared to the exclusively combustion versions, with an estimated saving of one liter of fuel every 100 km.

Furthermore, the vehicle can operate in fully electric mode half the time in the city, with a 30% fuel savings. CO2 emissions are reduced by 20%, with a measurement of 107 g/km per kilometer travelled.

Prices

The Citroen C4 Hybrid 136 has a starting price of 33,200 euroswhile the Citroen C4 X Hybrid 136 starts from 33,900 euros. Orders in Citroen dealerships they are already open and the first deliveries are expected to take place in early spring.

Citroen C4 X with new Hybrid 136 hybrid engine

