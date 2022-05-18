A new special edition with a “chic” character of Citroen C3 will take its first steps on the market in a few months. The French carmaker has announced that it can be ordered from 1 July and will arrive in dealerships in September new C3 ELLE, the result of the collaboration between Citroen and the iconic French women’s brand. A limited series with which Citroen hopes to further increase the great success achieved to date by the C3, third best-selling car of its segment in Europe in the first quarter of 2022.

From an aesthetic point of view, the new Citroen C3 ELLE is characterized by its standard two-tone bodywork, with the choice between the colors of the white or black roof that refer to the colors of the ELLE logo, embellished with touches of color Mat Silver Blue, an intense ice blue with metallic reflections present on the inserts of the Airbump, on the profiles of the fog lights and on the customization of the roof. Not only that: as a leitmotif, in white letters on a black ribbon, the ELLE signature “Since 1945 & forever” personalizes various elements of the car, both outside and inside. And speaking of the cockpit, the introduction of elements on board stands out Alcantara (including the dashboard upholstery) and equipment designed to ensure greater serenity, which are combined with the return of the Silver Blue Color Mat Pack, which covers the two-tone Advanced Comfort seats.

Based on the Shine version, the new C3 ELLE is equipped as standard with a reversing camera and four power windows. Also standard are i 17 ″ Vector Diamantati alloy wheels, the tinted rear windows, the chrome trim around the digital instrument panel and the leather steering wheel. The engine solution offered on this special edition of the C3 provides for the presence of a petrol engine PureTech 110 S&S combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox or as an alternative to an EAT6 automatic gearbox.